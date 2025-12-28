In case you missed it, following ConcernedApe’s status update last week, Stardew Valley – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is now officially available.

This particular version comes loaded with mouse controls, four-player split-screen as well as eight-player online multiplayer. There’s also GameShare support for Switch and Switch 2 users, so players without a copy of the title can still join in on the farming fun.

Admittedly, there have been some teething issues with this update. It's already been acknowledged by the creator and some issues have now been fixed. The plan is to resolve the other problems as soon as possible.

"I am aware that there are some issues with the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition that just dropped. I take full responsibility for this mistake. We will fix this as soon as possible"

It's also worth noting that this upgrade may not be live on your local eShop yet. Fortunately, it is available in locations such as the US.

Despite these issues, we’re sure many fans are still jumping into the Switch 2 version of Stardew Valley over the holiday season, so vote in our poll and let us know in the comments if you’re playing it (and how you’re finding the experience so far).