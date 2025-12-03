In July, The Pokémon Company and Wonderfy released the puzzle title Pokémon Friends on Switch and mobile devices.

Today, the game has received an update for both platforms, bumping it up to Version 1.1.0. It contains not only a bunch of bug fixes but also adds new puzzles, plush, furniture and wallpapers to encourage even more customisation.

There are also many other changes to improve the overall experience, including the ability to now place 25 plush in the Switch version of the game (instead of being capped at 20 plush). Here's the full rundown of this latest update (via Nintendo Everything):

Pokémon Friends - Version 1.1.0

Switch Updates

Certain bugs have been fixed.

You can now select from three difficulty levels when untangling for the first time after the tutorial ends.

To make it easier for players to tackle puzzles better suited to their abilities, the conditions for puzzles leveling up or down have been adjusted.

You can now get one yarn each day when you beat your record.

You can now get yarn when you reach level 6 of a puzzle for the first time.

New puzzles, plush, furniture, and wallpaper have been added.

New friend quests have been added, and your maximum possible friendship level has been updated.

The maximum amount of plush you can place has been increased from 20 to 25.

Mobile updates

Certain bugs have been fixed.

New puzzles, plush, furniture, and wallpaper have been added.

New friend quests have been added, and your maximum possible friendship level has been updated.

The maximum amount of plush you can place has been increased from 20 to 25.

A tilt controls test has been added to Game Settings.

You can check out our review of this title here on Nintendo Life. On mobile devices it's a free-to-play experience, but to play it on the Switch, you'll need to purchase the base package for £7.99 / $9.99. You can find out more about each version in our original announcement post.