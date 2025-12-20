Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube841k

Following the release of the beat 'em up Marvel Cosmic Invasion on the Switch and Switch 2 earlier this month, a new update for the title has now been rolled out.

According to the development team, this new update is packed with fixes and quality-of-life tweaks. There's also plenty of "bug-blasting" in this latest patch. Here's the full rundown, via the game's Steam page:

Marvel Cosmic Invasion Update (19th December 2025)

It’s time for an upgrade! If you drop into the fight in MARVEL Cosmic Invasion you’ll find a new update, packed with fixes and quality-of-life tweaks. This bug-blasting patch is live now on all platforms, so suit up, jump in and get back into the fight, Super Heroes!

Bug Fixes

We’ve fixed an issue which would prevent the “Special Attack Assemble” achievement from triggering in online modes

We’ve given Wolverine and She-Hulk a pep talk - fixing their grab attack and stopping them from freezing mid action.

We’ve fixed Annihilus moving out of view if his armor is broken by She-Hulk’s Spinning throw

We’ve also stopped Annihilus from become intangible if his armor is broken by Wolverine’s grab and slash attack

We’ve fixed missing subtitles for Spider-Man’s first post-Annihilus battle dialogue

We’ve fixed a blocker that meant the last player couldn’t pick an already-selected Super Hero in Arcade Mode (even if the Doppleganger modifier was turned on)

We’ve fixed an issue where move lists were displaying incorrectly in multiplayer, if Player One was using a keyboard

We’ve also had a chat with Hela to ensure she doesn’t get bored and go idle if host players leave a multiplayer game during the fight

We’ve also fixed achievement-related freezes on Windows and Xbox, as well as various crash issues on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2



Smaller Fixes

We’ve fixed an issue that was making it impossible to change Super Hero’s colour profile after hitting Continue for Arcade mode

We’ve fixed the life bar showing incorrect costumes when changing characters

We’ve made sure that feedback is shown correctly when Super Heroes run out of ammo

We’ve also fixed an issue where over-time damage numbers from Phyla-Vell’s cosmic damage was not displaying correctly in multiplayer

We’ve fixed character select inconsistencies which could cause Super Hero icons to be incorrectly greyed out

Whatever platform it has come from, we wanted to say thank you to all the Super Heroes out there who are joining the fight in MARVEL Cosmic Invasion and have come to give us feedback. The detail you’ve provided has been instrumental in helping us to squash these bugs. The MARVEL Cosmic Invasion team at Tribute Games and Dotemu

Plenty of other games have been getting in their final updates of 2025 in this week. This includes both first and third-party titles for the Switch and Switch 2. If you want to find out more about Cosmic Invasion, check out our review here on Nintendo Life.