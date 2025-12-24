Although it seems to be the end of the road for the development of Kirby Air Riders, in-game events will still be taking place over the next year.

In case you missed it, the event that was previously scheduled had to be suspended due to a bug. Thankfully, just in time for Christmas, the updated event has now been given the all-clear to go ahead.

Here's a rough translation of the notice shared on the official Kirby Air Riders social media account:

【Event】

The event "Race to the Finish! City Trial," which was suspended due to a glitch, will be restarted with the rules changed to "Everyone Together! Same Stadium."

There will be no changes to the lineup of participation rewards, which includes the "Santa" hat.

▼Event Period

From December 24, 2025 (Wed) 12:00 to December 29, 2025 (Mon) 12:00 【Event】

Event points will be reset to 0, but to make it easier for you to obtain all rewards up to the final one, we have set the points earned per match to be higher than usual. Once again, we are truly sorry for the inconvenience caused.

As noted, this event will take place between now and 29th December 2025, and there is a special "Santa hat" reward available.

Game director Masahiro Sakurai also issued an apology on his social account about this inconvenience, while acknowledging how the team still "somehow managed to make it in time for Christmas".

A new game update for Kirby Air Riders was released earlier this month. You can see the full patch notes in our previous story.