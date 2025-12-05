Kirby Air Riders arrived on Switch 2 just a few weeks ago and, for the most part, it has proven to be a pretty polished experience. Of course, that isn't to say the odd bug didn't slip through the net, but don't worry, Nintendo knows about 'em.

A new post on X from @nintendo_cs (translated by @Oatmealdome on Bluesky), Nintendo stated that it is aware of two bugs in particular, and it's working on a fix. First, there's the City Trial 'Dyna Blade' event, which Nintendo has noticed isn't showing up as often as it should. There's also a glitch in the Free Run timer, where it stops counting if the mode is used for too long.

[Kirby Air Riders] Nintendo is aware of some bugs and is working to fix them in an update: • The Dyna Blade event in City Trial appears less often than intended. • Leaving the game running for a long time in Free Run causes the timer to glitch. 🐦 original post — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2025-12-05T07:20:19.0560191Z

It seems that the latter of these two bugs only applies if Free Run is played for a really long time, mind you. X user @maziari1105 shared a clip of their timer maxing out after running the mode for a whopping 116 hours — so don't worry about leaving it on for an hour or two!

Nintendo has given no indication of when a patch will be released to remedy these issues, though we'd be surprised if we don't see it soon enough.

We had a blast with Kirby Air Riders when it launched on Switch 2 last month, calling it "a cracking sequel" in our 8/10 review.