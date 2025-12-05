Kirby Air Riders arrived on Switch 2 just a few weeks ago and, for the most part, it has proven to be a pretty polished experience. Of course, that isn't to say the odd bug didn't slip through the net, but don't worry, Nintendo knows about 'em.
A new post on X from @nintendo_cs (translated by @Oatmealdome on Bluesky), Nintendo stated that it is aware of two bugs in particular, and it's working on a fix. First, there's the City Trial 'Dyna Blade' event, which Nintendo has noticed isn't showing up as often as it should. There's also a glitch in the Free Run timer, where it stops counting if the mode is used for too long.
It seems that the latter of these two bugs only applies if Free Run is played for a really long time, mind you. X user @maziari1105 shared a clip of their timer maxing out after running the mode for a whopping 116 hours — so don't worry about leaving it on for an hour or two!
Nintendo has given no indication of when a patch will be released to remedy these issues, though we'd be surprised if we don't see it soon enough.
We had a blast with Kirby Air Riders when it launched on Switch 2 last month, calling it "a cracking sequel" in our 8/10 review.