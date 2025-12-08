Katsuhiro Harada, the executive producer and director of the Tekken franchise — a man often referred to as a father of sorts to all things Tekken — has announced via social media that he'll be stepping down from his role at Bandai Namco, and therefore from involvement in the series, at the end of 2025.

The legendary director (and voice of Law and Yoshimitsu, not to mention a few others, on some of the earlier Tekken entries) says he's timing his departure to fit in with the 30th anniversary of this most beloved of fighting franchises.

I’d like to share that I’ll be leaving Bandai Namco at the end of 2025.

With the TEKKEN series reaching its 30th anniversary—an important milestone for a project I’ve devoted much of my life to—I felt this was the most fitting moment to bring one chapter to a close.



Harada's post was also shared by the official Tekken X account, which added a few pertinent details, lest fans get a little concerned. The post states that the departure won't affect DLC plans or future updates/plans for Tekken 8 (when are we getting that on Switch 2, eh?) and the franchise at large, whilst also wishing Harada well, and pointing out that he'll make an appearance at the Tekken World Tour 2025 finals in Sweden at the end of January.

In a lengthy and very personal message, Harada also described his roots and reasons for moving on:

I still remember carrying arcade cabinets by myself, encouraging people to “Please try TEKKEN,” and directly facing the players right in front of me.

The conversations and atmosphere we shared in those places became the core of who I am as a developer and game creator.

Even as the times changed, those experiences have remained at the center of my identity.

And even after the tournament scene grew much larger, many of you continued to treat me like an old friend—challenging me at venues, inviting me out for drinks at bars.

Those memories are also deeply precious to me.

In recent years, I experienced the loss of several close friends in my personal life, and in my professional life I witnessed the retirement or passing of many senior colleagues whom I deeply respect.

Those accumulated events made me reflect on the “time I have left as a creator.”

During that period, I sought advice from Ken Kutaragi—whom I respect as though he were another father—and received invaluable encouragement and guidance.

His words quietly supported me in making this decision. Over the past four to five years, I’ve gradually handed over all of my responsibilities, as well as the stories and worldbuilding I oversaw, to the team, bringing me to the present day.

Looking back, I was fortunate to work on an extraordinary variety of projects—VR titles (such as Summer Lesson), Pokkén Tournament, the SoulCalibur series, and many others, both inside and outside the company.

Each project was full of new discoveries and learning, and every one of them became an irreplaceable experience for me.

To everyone who has supported me, to communities around the world, and to all the colleagues who have walked alongside me for so many years, I offer my deepest gratitude.

I’ll share more about my next steps at a later date.

Thank you very much for everything.

【Postscript】

Although I will be leaving the company at the end of 2025, Bandai Namco has asked me to appear at the TWT Finals at the end of January 2026, so I expect to attend as a guest. For 30 years I kept saying, “I’ll do it someday,” and never once performed as a DJ at a tournament event.

So instead, I will be releasing—for the first and last time—a 60-minute TEKKEN DJ-style nonstop mix (DJ mix), personally edited by myself, together with this announcement.

Listening to it brings back many memories.

Thank you again, sincerely, for all these years. ‘TEKKEN: A 30-Year Journey – Harada’s Final Mix’ by Katsuhiro Harada 1 is on #SoundCloud https://on.soundcloud.com/pEYofA4yXOwyC7lj0O December 8, 2025 - The Final Day of TEKKEN’s 30th Anniversary -

Katsuhiro Harada

Ah, Tekken. For gamers of a certain vintage, it kinda still feels like one of the new challengers on the fighting block - as do most things that came after the cultural shock and awe of Street Fighter 2. Harada's series brought us some of the most memorable characters outside of Capcom's huge stable of fighters, too, and the likes of Law, King and Yoshimitsu brought with them a 3D, limbs-based pugilism that feels as dazzlingly deep today as it did down the arcades in 1994.

Of course, and as everyone worth their salt knows, the best Tekken game on Nintendo consoles is Tekken Tag Tournament 2, because...well, just look at it.

So long, Mr. Harada, all the best for the future and thanks for all the kickings!

