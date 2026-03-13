Publisher Vertigo Games and developer Exkee have announced a full remake of the FMV cult classic The 7th Guest, heading to the Switch later this year.

Curiously, there's seemingly no Switch 2 version of the game at the time of writing, so we're keen to see how this one runs on the Switch. It's an intriguing proposition, mind you, with FMV sequences re-recorded using volumetric video, letting you view scenes in full 3D. The remake looks to be based on a recent VR version of the game, which our pals over at Push Square reviewed a couple of years back.

Otherwise, much like the original, you'll be exploring a eerie mansion stuffed with puzzles and secrets to uncover. Released in 1993 by Virgin Interactive Entertainment, The 7th Guest went on to sell over 2 million copies and received a 25th anniversary remaster for the Switch in 2023.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Cinematic Storytelling Through Volumetric Video: Step inside the story. Using newly recorded volumetric video, live-action performances are captured in full 3D, placing players directly inside Henry Stauf’s mansion. Real actors appear within the world itself, making every encounter feel immediate and unsettling. - Unique Mind-Bending Puzzle Gameplay: The iconic haunted mansion comes alive with high-end visuals and carefully redesigned puzzles. Every puzzle is woven into the story and rooted in the mansion’s lore, with recognizable elements that pay homage to the original. - Dynamic Environments: The haunted mansion shifts and transforms through clever visual effects and optical illusions. Investigate every creepy nook and cranny, unlock new rooms, and uncover hidden secrets as the horrors within begin to close in.

There's no word on a specific release date for The 7th Guest just yet, but we're definitely eager to see more. Hopefully, we'll get confirmation of a Switch 2 version ahead of its release too, but we'll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear more.