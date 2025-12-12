We've already rounded up all of the Switch announcements from The Game Awards 2025, but that wasn't the only showcase that Mr Keighley served up this holiday season.

As ever, Day of the Devs was on hand to highlight a bunch of upcoming indies that we can look forward to in the next year or two. It was a slightly slimmer showing on the Switch front than we have seen in previous years (at least, as far as confirmed Switch releases go), but there were still two titles that have already announced a Switch (2) launch.

First up, we have Rockbeasts, a '90s "rock-and-roll management RPG", that sees you put in charge of a grunge rock band comprised of anthropomorphised wilderbeast... and a fish. It sounds like a lot, and it looks like it, too. The gameplay has a bit of everything — rhythm games, management sims, visual novels — and the whole thing has a visual style that looks like it's just stumbled out of a Bojack Horseman episode.

In short, we're very interested to find out more. Rockbeasts doesn't have a firm release date at the time of writing, but the devs did confirm that it will be launching on Switch 1 and 2. Rock on, dude!

The second Switch game showcased in the latest Day of the Devs was Demon Tides. You might remember this one from last year's DotD event, and yes, it still looks awesome. This is the next 3D platformer from Demon Turf dev Fabraz, combining super slick-looking movement with the most toe-tapping of hip-hop scores.

Once again, there's no Switch release date for this one just yet, though Fabraz has confirmed that Fangamer will be handling a physical release, so that's something to look forward to!

Naturally, there's every chance that we will see a fair few of the other games from the latest Day of the Devs showcase pop up on Switch at some point down the line. Switch 2 is still very much the new kid in town, so we'd be surprised if indie devs don't want to capitalise on its relative hotness and bring their titles over.

We've added the full Day of the Devs: The Game Awards 2025 Edition showcase below, so you can take a look at all the games revealed and make your own predictions about whether they will be heading to Switch or not.