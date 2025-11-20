Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

Earlier this week, Aspyr surprised us all by shadow dropping Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition on the Switch and Switch 2 eShop. The 2013 adventure game from Crystal Dynamics is back with a bang, and we've been checking it out so you can see what's in store on Nintendo consoles.

In the above video, we've got a whopping 18 minutes of Switch 2 gameplay footage, showcasing the opening escape sequence, some woodland hunting and, of course, a spot of tomb raiding. There's a mixture of gameplay and cutscenes for you to feast your eyes on too, so don't worry about any surprises.

And for those wondering how things compare on Switch 2 between playing with a Pro Controller and Mouse Mode, we've split the video into two, right around the halfway mark, so you can easily compare the control methods.

Overall, it looks... fine. The visuals are a little lacking for a Switch 2 'Definitive Edition' release, but we have to remember that this one has also landed on Switch 1, which is potentially what the game was optimised for in the first place.

Either way, Tomb Raider 2013 is back, and we're pleased with the chance to play it on the go! We'll have our full review with you shortly, so keep an eye out to see what we make of Lara's latest (re)adventure.