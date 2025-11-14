What's that, huh? Well, it's a new commercial for Kirby Air Riders from Nintendo, and rather than the usual overenthusiastic voiceover to explain basic features, we've instead been treated to a weird, albeit quite wonderful rap song.

Yes, this is one of those ads things that will either go down in history as one of the best things Nintendo has ever put out, or perhaps one of the worst. We'll let you be the judge of that. At the very least, it's bringing back memories of the DK Rap from Donkey Kong 64, and that can only be a good thing in our book.

Quite frankly, we'd love to see this featured on primetime TV between episodes of Eastenders or Corrie. Just imagine Eastenders ending on the biggest cliffhanger ever and then boom, Kirby rap. Cinema.

It's all good fun, and we'll take it. Kirby Air Riders is launching on Switch 2 on 20th November 2025, and you can once again get your hands on it this coming weekend with the Global Test Ride. This features Lessons, Air Ride, and City Trial game modes with multiple playable characters and vehicles.