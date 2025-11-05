Reef Entertainment has announced that Terminator 2D: NO FATE has been delayed again on all consoles, with the game now scheduled to launch on 12th December 2025.

The company states that all components for the physical editions have now arrived (which is what prompted the first delay, if you remember), but that it will take some time to get everything assembled. It's determined to release both digital and physical versions at the same time, hence the delay.

Hi everyone,



First of all, we want to start by saying thank you. We know you’ve waited longer than expected for the release of Terminator 2D: NO FATE, and we truly appreciate your patience and support throughout this journey.



The physical components for all editions have now… — Reef Entertainment (@Reef_Games) November 5, 2025

It's not a very long wait, which is nice, and maybe this will prove to be the perfect game to experience after the highly-anticipated Metroid Prime 4 on 4th December.

Developed by Bitmap Bureau, Terminator 2D: No Fate sees you take part in key scenes from the iconic action movie, Terminator 2: Judgement Day. After completion of the game, you'll be able to replay it while making key decisions to change major events.