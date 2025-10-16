Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Terminator 2D: NO FATE already looks incredible, but a new trailer from IGN Fall Fan Fest 2025 showcases the awesome feature in which you can actually change key moments from the original story.

You need to beat the game once first, during which you'll experience the story from Judgement Day in its entirety, but once you've done that, you're free to mix things up. Doing so will actually open up new levels and opportunities, so for example, instead of sparing the police that show up at Cyberdyne, you can eviscerate them with a mini-gun. Brutal.

There's also a short clip in which the T-1000 impales Sarah Connor, which is obviously quite a departure from how the original movie plays out. We can't wait to what kind of opportunities this might open up for the rest of the story.

As long as it's executed well and it's not, y'know... The Walking Dead: Destinies, then we're all good.

Terminator 2D: No Fate recently suffered a delay, but is still scheduled to launch this year on 26th November 2025.