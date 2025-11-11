After its launch on PC, PlayStation and Xbox earlier this year, Dead Mage and Humble Games have announced that the magic roguelike sequel, Wizard of Legend 2, will be appearing on Switch on 25th November (from a puff of smoke, presumably).

Much like its predecessor, Wizard of Legend 2 will see you building magical loadouts from a wide range of elemental arcana, and casting spells to take out waves of enemies, navigate elemental hazards and tackle bosses.

All this can be played alone or with three friends in local or online co-op, and the dev promises "refined controls for Joy-Con and Pro Controllers, and optimised performance across both handheld and docked play" in this Switch version.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from Humble Games:

4-player Co-op: Play solo or with up to three friends in seamless online or local multiplayer. The Switch release incorporates refinements introduced during 1.0, including faster Arcana responsiveness, improved camera tracking, adjusted boss HP scaling, and streamlined item interactions for smoother co-op runs.

Diverse Biomes and Bosses: Each region presents new elemental hazards, enemy archetypes, minibosses, and area bosses. From the heights of the Sky Citadel to the depths of the Chaos biome, every area features distinct mechanics and rewards for players to uncover.

Elemental Arcana System: Experiment with 77 Arcana spanning Fire, Water, Earth, Air, and Chaos elements. Mix and match to discover synergies, from chain lightning combos to earth-based crowd control, and adapt your spell kit to each Trial’s demands.

Expansive Language Support: Support in 13 languages, including English, Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Persian, and Turkish.

The first game, developed by Contingent99 launched to much acclaim back in 2018, quickly racking up thousands of 'Very Positive' reviews on Steam. With Dead Mage now in the dev seat, its sequel has not been as well-received since it first launched in ver. 1.0, though the promise of playing on the go might be enough to bring some people around to the idea.