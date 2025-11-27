What's your favourite Timesplitters game?

Did you say TimeSplitters 2? Future Perfect? Or even the first one, aptly named "Timesplitters"? Good, we're gonna get along just fine!

Now, whilst we're not here to announce a new version of Timesplitters 1, 2, or 3 for Switch consoles or anything amazing like that, almost as excitingly, a fan-made re-imagining composed of a campaign mash-up of all three games alongside a huge multiplayer suite of multiplayer challenge maps and modes, has finally — after 13 long years — been released to the public on PC. And it's going down well with anyone in the know.

Timesplitters was a hugely underrated franchise. Some fans have made a free version of the campaign here with the blessings of the IP holders. https://t.co/QYFOo33pO6 November 24, 2025

We've been following the progress of this one for a long while now on and off, and it's absolutely been a real labour of love for its creators, Cinder Interactive, having worked on this project in some form or another since way back when Crytek gave them their full IP blessing off the back of a Timesplitters mod for Unreal Tournament 2004.

Now, that transports us back, kids. In fact, you should really check out the extensive Project History over at the game's official site to take in the full and fascinating story behind the twists and turns in bringing this new game to life.

So, it's a bit of a surprise, and certainly something worth highlighting, that after a number of setbacks and just how long it's taken, Timesplitters: Rewind has finally released. It's actually real! Furthermore, and if you've checked out the trailer above, we're sure you'll agree, it looks absolutely STONKING. And it's free.

Ah. Timesplitters. Just when we thought we were out (to be fair, we've been out for a couple of decades) you've gone and dragged us right back in. Now, where's our GameCube controllers?

Are you planning on checking out Timesplitters: Rewind? Fan of the series in general? Make sure. Let us know your thoughts!