Very few headlines have sent a shiver down our spines quite like this one, but yes, you read that correctly. Over 20 years after the release of Kill Bill Vol. 2, Quentin Tarantino has returned to write and direct one final chapter in the film's chronology... and it's premiering in Fortnite.

"Quentin Tarantino had a dream of a Kill Bill chapter that never made it to the silver screen, a chapter known as 'Yuki’s Revenge'," the caption to the newly-released teaser trailer above reads. "Over 20 years later, Tarantino and Epic have come together to bring the story to life in Fortnite".

You'll be able to watch the short film, fully animated in the Fortnite engine and starring Uma Thurman (yes, the Uma Thurman), in Fortnite on 30th November at 7pm GMT / 8pm CET / 2pm, ET / 11am PT. Alternatively, you can catch it in cinemas during the upcoming screenings of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair from 5th December.

Those who purchase a ticket to the film's opening weekend will receive a code for Yuki's Gogo Yubari outfit, which can also be unlocked in-game from 27th Nov - 1st Dec.

Fortnite has played host to all kinds of big music events over the years, but the premiere of a new Quentin Tarantino joint (albeit an animated short)? That's wild.

Those who have watched Kill Bill will know that it's no family-friendly affair, and while the teaser for the Fortnite short looks like things will be toned down a little (there's only so much peril and gore you can show with an anthropomorphised banana in the background), there's something about the combination of this film and this game that just feels... eeeehh.

Either way, for the Tarantino completionists who want to get in on his latest project early, we'll see you on the Battle Bus. Gosh, what a world we live in.