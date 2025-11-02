Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Epic's free-to-play battle royale Fortnite has hosted all sorts of exciting collabs over the years, but this latest one, focused on the long-running cartoon series The Simpsons, arguably goes above and beyond.

Players will be dropping into an 80-player cel-shaded Springfield Island, featuring a "back-to-basics" style Battle Royale experience. Each week will bring new Simpsons-themed gameplay, shop offerings and much more.

Alongside this will be new "mini episodes", which preview each week's gameplay narrative and map updates. These are original animated shorts, co-produced by Gracie Films and Epic, and released on Disney+ globally and Fortnite's social channels. You can watch the first one below.

1st November - “Apocalypse D’Oh"

- “Apocalypse D’Oh" 10th November - “Sugar High”

- “Sugar High” 17th November - “Multiplidiocy”

- “Multiplidiocy” 24th November - “The Incredible Bulk”

If you want to look the part, there'll also be a Springfield Battle Pass, which comes loaded with Outfits as premium rewards including Homer, Marge, Flanders, Blinky Fishstick, and a Springfielder version of the Fortnite character Peely. This Battle Pass also has Fortnite's first Sidekick Peels, with more coming to the Shop next week.

This event follows the release of Fortnite on the Switch 2 in June.