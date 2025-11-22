This week, Nintendo launched Kirby Air Riders exclusively on the Switch 2. Alongside this, it also released a new line of amiibo.

These amiibo are bigger than many other amiibo and allow you to swap each of the characters between vehicles. They're also more expensive. As for their abilities, you'll be able to summon "figure players" and train them up. You can also unlock some rewards when you scan them.

The release of these new amiibo this week has got us wondering if you've decided to add any of them to your collection and how you're finding them so far. So vote in our poll and leave a comment below.