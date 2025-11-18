It's been a huge year for Nintendo with the launch of the Switch 2 in June. Since then, it's been one major first-party release after another, and following on from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment earlier this month, it's now time for some Kirby Air Riders action.

Since the reveal of this new entry, there have been all sorts of details about it shared by Nintendo and its game director Masahiro Sakurai. This includes two Nintendo Direct presentations, and more recently some Global Test Ride Demos. Now that everyone has hopefully had some time to try it out, we're curious to know if you'll be jumping back in for the official release later this week.

