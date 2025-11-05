We're just shy of three weeks past Pokémon Legends: Z-A's release, but tomorrow, The Pokémon Company has some news in store for the upcoming DLC, Mega Dimension.

At 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm GMT (or your local time), we'll be getting an "update" on the DLC, which will feature two versions of Mega Raichu and the Mythical 'mon Hoopa.

The Japanese Twitter account gives us a bit more info — specifically, that it'll be on YouTube. So expect a trailer, then!

The expansion is due to launch before the end of February 2026, so perhaps a release date is on the horizon already?

Will we see some new Megas? Or will it simply be an overview? We'll find out in less than 24 hours.

Let us know if you're excited for the Mega Dimension DLC in the comments.