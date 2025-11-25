If you've enjoyed the beats in Super Mario Party Jamboree and want to be able to listen to them wherever you go, the game's soundtrack has now been added to the Nintendo Music app.

This one is an absolutely huge album, featuring a whopping 296 tracks with a total runtime of 6 hours and 30 minutes. Nintendo also notes how this includes music from the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV.

Music from the Nintendo Switch game Super Mario Party Jamboree is now available on the #NintendoMusic app! Music from Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV is also available!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

Of course, to listen to the music on this app, you'll need to have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership.

In case you missed it, Super Mario Party Jamboree got a major update in July for the Switch 2, adding Jamboree TV. This includes new minigames supporting the camera, Joy-Con mouse controls and more. You can find out more about this new content in our review: