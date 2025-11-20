SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide (THQ Nordic, 18th Nov, $39.99) - Save Bikini Bottom in this brand-new ghostly adventure. A clash between the Flying Dutchman and King Neptune has unleashed ghostly mayhem all over Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob and Patrick will need all their skills, bravery and – dare we say – wit, to return life to what passes for normal. Join Bikini Bottom’s most notorious duo on their ghostliest adventure yet. SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide is available now on Nintendo Switch 2.

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (Aspyr, 18th Nov, $19.99) - The Definitive Edition of the critically acclaimed action-adventure is here! Dive into the cinematic title that forced Lara Croft to grow from an inexperienced young woman into a hardened survivor. Re-built for next-gen consoles and featuring an obsessively detailed Lara and a stunningly lifelike world, Lara must endure high-octane combat, customize her weapons, and overcome grueling environments to uncover the island’s deadly secret.

Switch eShop - New Releases

As I Began to Dream (SOFT SOURCE, 20th Nov, $19.99) - After awakening to find herself trapped in a mysterious dream world, Lily is forced to face her past traumas and experiences. Harnessing a unique ability to swap, rotate, and move the environment around her, Lily progresses through the various worlds in a journey of navigating grief and finding herself.

BOSSGAME: The Final Boss Is My Heart (Dolores Ent., 21st Nov, $9.99) - Mammon City can be a rough place to live. Devils are everywhere, and the only decent job in town is hunting them down. Take charge of Sophie, sword priestess and generally anxious mess, and Anna, fire witch and localized disaster, as they fight, flirt, and try to pay the rent. Hunt horrifying devils, confront your corrupt employer, uncover the dark secrets behind Mammon City, and prove that evil doesn't stand a chance against the power of girlfriends.

Boxville Collection (Triomatica Games, 20th Nov, $16.99) - Step into the hand-drawn universe of Boxville — a charming series of puzzle adventures about friendship, courage, and creativity. Explore beautifully animated cardboard cities, meet quirky can residents, and solve clever environmental puzzles to uncover the stories hidden inside every box.

Brotherhood (Valkyrie Initiative, 26th Nov, $9.99) - An ominous brotherhood of religious fanatics perform experiments on humans in their top-secret scientific complex. An ancient prison hidden deep in the Swiss mountains houses hundreds of test subjects whose bodies are mutilated in an effort to produce a new biological species of superhuman. You are one of them, but unlike other test subjects, your body is immune to mutagens. For you, it's not poison anymore, rather a source of power that makes your body nearly indestructible.

BUBBLE BOBBLE Sugar Dungeons (ARC SYSTEM WORKS, 26th Nov, $39.99) - Bub the bubble-blowing dragon goes on an adventure through sweet dungeons that change every time! Blow bubbles to catch bullies, use your horns and spikes to burst the bubbles and beat them! Bubbles can be carried by the wind, and you can get to high places by riding bubbles! Collect treasures in dungeons that change every time you step inside and conquer huge castles! Collecting treasure will strengthen Bub's abilities and skills. Get stronger along with Bub and explore the depths of treat-filled dungeons!

BUBBLE SYMPHONY (ARC SYSTEM WORKS, 26th Nov, TBA) - *This product is available for purchase as part of the bundle for “BUBBLE BOBBLE Sugar Dungeons” and “BUBBLE BOBBLE Sugar Dungeons Deluxe Edition”. A port of the 1997 home console version of the action game BUBBLE SYMPHONY, which originally appeared in arcades in 1994. Choose from four characters, each with different abilities, and play in two-player co-op mode! You can also enjoy a variety of worlds by choosing a course from the doors that appear after clearing each world.

Capybara Journey Go (globalgamestudio, 13th Nov, $2.99) - Capybara Journey GO is a colorful 2D adventure where you explore vibrant lands, search for hidden treasure, and build a team of courageous capybara heroes. Rush through more than one hundred fun and surprising levels, collect valuable items, and uncover secrets in new and unexplored worlds. Use a unique hook-based movement system to swing and launch yourself across the map at high speed. Jump, dash, and glide across islands while avoiding traps and dangerous creatures.

Croc’s Dynamite Blast (Sprakelsoft, 21st Nov, $6.99) - Choose between Croc, Baby Croc, Roodie or the clever Mole – each with their own charm, all ready to blast their way to victory. Fans of the beloved Croc’s World series will recognize these characters, but this time they’re leaving platforming behind for high-energy battles packed with dynamite, chain reactions, and endless surprises.

Difficult Game About Letters (Abelix Games, 20th Nov, $4.99) - In A Difficult Game About Letters, you take control of a character who can transform into any letter of the alphabet. Each letter's shape provides unique abilities, which you’ll need to solve puzzles, navigate obstacles, and complete challenging platforming levels.

Flag Trivia Quiz: Four Choices! (TT, 20th Nov, $8.99) - Flag Trivia Quiz – Fun for both adults and kids! Brain-training with Flags × Knowledge"" is a “look and learn” four-choice quiz game themed around the flags of the world. Look at the flag and guess the correct country from four options! When you answer correctly, fun facts and trivia about that country appear, so you naturally learn about the world while playing.

Gensou -Yumegokochi- Illusion -Dreamlike- (Purmoe Design Lab, 22nd Nov, $14.99) - This game offers a completely new experience by blending nostalgic arcade territory control gameplay with modern Japanese art and new elements. In it, you must prevent the revival of the Supreme Leader and free the Yōkai that have been sealed away.

Glory Hunters (Ogre Pixel, 25th Nov, $9.99) - Glory Hunters is a retro action-adventure RPG where you progress by earning achievements. Complete over 600 deeds, help townsfolk, explore dungeons, and defeat bosses to earn Glory Points, the main currency that unlocks new paths, upgrades, and companions. Explore a vast world filled with secrets, mini-games, and quirky characters, and forge your own path through nonlinear gameplay and endless replay value.

Hypno Halo (Luna Wolf Studios, 25th Nov, $19.99) - There’s only one shape that’s perfect, eternal, and completely unbothered: the halo. FEATURES • Tackle 300+ handcrafted levels and 51 bonus challenges across 6 difficulties • Immerse yourself in 90+ minutes of electronic and techno music • Share controls with friends for co-op chaos • Discover secret endings and hidden surprises • Full touch screen support MUSIC BY • Damiano Baldoni • Rik4k • Zane Little

Love is all around 2 (NiuGamer, 13th Nov, $14.99) - Intiny proudly presents the official sequel to the Love is All Around series—making a spectacular return! This time, we invite you to step into the treacherous yet enchanting world of ancient martial arts and imperial courts, experiencing an unprecedented, immersive romantic adventure. Classic Cast, Delightful Reunions!

Magical Girls (AGE, 20th Nov, $5.00) - From magical girls to furry cat-eared girls, here come the cute girl characters! This is a unique block-busting game in which you destroy all the blocks placed on the stage to evolve the illustrations of cute girl characters.

MahjongPuzzle 8 (syn Sophia, 20th Nov, $1.99) - Mahjong Puzzle “Eight” is a simple yet profound puzzle game that uses beautifully designed mahjong tiles. Conquer the various stages prepared in the “Dragon Road” There are many elements to master, so aim for the ultimate score. Multiple mahjong tile skins are available, expanding the game’s world.

Michael’s Dream Adventure (HUNTERS, 19th Nov, $2.80) - Michael's Dream Adventure is a 2D platformer. Open doors and explore a variety of different worlds. Transform into various animals - including a cheetah, mole, elephant, cat, rabbit, and dog! Clear every stage to complete a grand picture!

Moonring DX (Fluttermind, 20th Nov, $15.00) - Five hundred years ago, the land of Caldera was plunged into endless darkness. Decades later, five moons rose in the sky, bringing light to the world and strange Gods with it. With them came the Dreams: calls to Devotion promising supernatural Gifts. Thus, the new Calderan civilisation was born; a world of Devotion and Dreamers, Gods and Gifts, with a Dreamless Archon acting as the Gods' mortal representative.

Mortal Trap Dungeon (Nerd Games, 22nd Nov, $5.99) - Explore Dungeons and overcome challenges in Mortal Trap Dungeon! Mortal Trap Dungeon is a precision platformer with exploration elements, with stages full of the most diverse enemies and traps! There are 16 phases with many challenges, be quick, act at the right time, run away from dozens of threats! Find the orb and be immortal! This is Mortal Trap Dungeon!

Neon Inferno (Retroware, 20th Nov, $19.99) - NEON INFERNO is a hybrid side-scroller and gallery-shooter where the action takes place in both the foreground and the background. As warring factions battle for control of a dystopian New York City, you enter the fray as an assassin for the Family — a notorious crime syndicate determined to eliminate its rivals and dominate the metropolitan battlefield.

Ozymandias (Goblinz Studio, 20th Nov, $9.99) - At the dawn of history, Bronze Age kings built the first empires. Strategize their rise to power in a uniquely streamlined 4X. Expand your borders, build cities in tactical locations then raise armies to defend them. Each turn, you receive opportunities but must choose only one, complete the objective to earn the reward. Random victory conditions make every game different; custom victory conditions support different styles of play.

Picnic Girls (AGE, 13th Nov, $3.49) - A puzzle game featuring tons of cute Picnic Girls enjoying the autumn season is here! Collect pieces of adorable Picnic Girls enjoying the fall and complete the puzzle! There are 15 stages in total. As you clear each stage, the difficulty increases!

Revival: Recolonization (HeroCraft, 20th Nov, $29.99) - Set in a post-apoc version of Earth, Revival is a 4x strategy game where the world and its rules can change at key moments, creating a deep and highly replayable experience. Revival generates a vast possibility space for you to play around with. From sudden weather changes to zombie infestations and bans on certain weapon types – boy, you are in for a surprise.

R-Type Delta: HD Boosted (Clear River Games, 20th Nov, $22.49) - R-Type Delta is one of the finest shoot ‘em ups ever and took the gaming world by storm upon its release in 1998. Now, 27 years later, history repeats itself with R-Type Delta: HD Boosted. With its tight level design, three selectable ships, powerful Delta Weapons, and the brilliant Force mechanic, this new edition proves that gaming classics of this caliber are truly timeless. - Read our R-Type Delta: HD Boosted review