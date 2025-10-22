Dotemu has finally revealed that the hotly anticipated beat 'em up MARVEL Cosmic Invasion will assemble on Switch and Switch 2 on 1st December 2025. What's more, it's lifted the lid on two new characters in the roster.
Aside from giving us the release date, the all-new trailer also gives us our first look at Iron Man and Phoenix, the final two fighters in the game's 15-hero line-up. Spectacular Spider-Man's Josh Keaton will be lending his vocal talents to Tony Stark, while Bayonetta 3's Jennifer Hale will voice Jean Grey — the same character she voiced in X-Men '97.
Yep, these were the two names unearthed in an earlier datamine of the game's Steam demo, but hey, it's still exciting to see them in action. Here's a closer look at the new pair:
With these two newbies, the full launch character roster is as follows:
- Captain America
- Wolverine
- Spider-Man
- Storm
- Phyla-Vell
- Venom
- Nova
- She-Hulk
- Rocket Raccoon
- Silver Surfer
- Beta Ray Bill
- Black Panther
- Cosmic Ghost Rider
- Iron Man
- Phoenix
It's a strong collection, and every new trailer sells us even more on the beat 'em up gameplay — if Shredder's Revenge is anything to go by, we're in for a treat.