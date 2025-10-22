Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Dotemu has finally revealed that the hotly anticipated beat 'em up MARVEL Cosmic Invasion will assemble on Switch and Switch 2 on 1st December 2025. What's more, it's lifted the lid on two new characters in the roster.

Aside from giving us the release date, the all-new trailer also gives us our first look at Iron Man and Phoenix, the final two fighters in the game's 15-hero line-up. Spectacular Spider-Man's Josh Keaton will be lending his vocal talents to Tony Stark, while Bayonetta 3's Jennifer Hale will voice Jean Grey — the same character she voiced in X-Men '97.

Yep, these were the two names unearthed in an earlier datamine of the game's Steam demo, but hey, it's still exciting to see them in action. Here's a closer look at the new pair:

With these two newbies, the full launch character roster is as follows:

Captain America

Wolverine

Spider-Man

Storm

Phyla-Vell

Venom

Nova

She-Hulk

Rocket Raccoon

Silver Surfer

Beta Ray Bill

Black Panther

Cosmic Ghost Rider

Iron Man

Phoenix

It's a strong collection, and every new trailer sells us even more on the beat 'em up gameplay — if Shredder's Revenge is anything to go by, we're in for a treat.