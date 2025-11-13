We are drawing ever closer to the release of Dotemu and Tribute Games' next side-scrolling beat 'em up, MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, on 1st December, and the devs have returned to give us another deep dive into some gameplay.

While the last video of this ilk was all about the diverse character roster, this fresh peek gives us our best look yet at the tag-team-style 'Cosmic Swap' ability, which lets you sub in a new hero at the tap of a button.

We had spotted a bit of this arcade-inspired feature in previous trailers, but it's nice to have the minds behind the game run us through its intricacies.

"Gameplay-wise, the Cosmic Swap is an amazing tool," Game Director Frederic Gemus explains in the vid, "because it not only helps you address different situations with different characters, but also enables you to extend your combos by swapping mid-way and creating these amazing-looking combat sequences, or even just call in an assist so your teammate can take care of an enemy while you're taking care of another one."

It sounds like there's a good layer of depth to it all, too. Whether you want to tackle an enemy from a different angle or plan ahead to achieve a slick combo, the Cosmic Swap ability looks like it'll be something that we'll be using a lot in each and every playthrough.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion arrives digitally on Switch and Switch 2 next month for £26.99 / $29.99.