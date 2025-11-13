Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
Image: Nintendo

We are back, back, back with our latest look at the Japanese physical sales chart courtesy of Famitsu, and what do you know, the latest Nintendo joint has arrived with a bang.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is the only newbie in the top 10 this week, and it finds itself right at the top, with 73,183 sales to its name. After a brief break last time, Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Mario Kart World have risen back up to fill out the rest of the podium, pushing last week's champ, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, down into fourth, sixth and seventh.

Elsewhere, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has popped back into the top 10, probably following the announcement of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and Donkey Kong Bananza keeps on swinging steadily at eighth.

Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (3rd - 9th Nov) Total Unit Sales
1

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment

Switch 2

 73,183 NEW
2

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Switch

 54,904

1,205,487
3

Mario Kart World

Switch 2

 54,413 2,071,827
4

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

Switch

32,682

 264,932
5

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Switch 2

29,662

750,484
6

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

Switch 2

 13,011 97,467
7

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

PS5

 10,261 107,073
8

Donkey Kong Bananza

Switch 2

 8,378 371,140
9

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

 5,422

8,248,840
10

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

Switch 2

 5,356

75,139

The hardware chart remains unchanged this week. The back-to-back punches of Pokémon and Hyrule Warriors has put Switch 2 firmly on top with an additional 90,410 units under its belt, and the three Switch models combine for 23,877. By comparison, the three PS5 models total in at 7,691.

Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:

Position Console
 Unit Sales (3rd - 9th Nov)
 Lifetime Unit Sales
1
 Switch 2
 90,410
 2,642,256
2

Switch OLED Model

 13,270

9,291,650
3

Switch Lite

 7,675
 6,717,249
4
 PlayStation 5
 4,254
 5,845,837
5

Switch

2,932

 20,166,192
6

PlayStation 5 Pro

 2,660
 266,752
7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 777
 1,024,306
8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

 246
 23,609
9

Xbox Series X

183

323,299
10

Xbox Series S

 58
 340,29
11
 PlayStation 4

16

 7,930,046

What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.

