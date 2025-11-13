We are back, back, back with our latest look at the Japanese physical sales chart courtesy of Famitsu, and what do you know, the latest Nintendo joint has arrived with a bang.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is the only newbie in the top 10 this week, and it finds itself right at the top, with 73,183 sales to its name. After a brief break last time, Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Mario Kart World have risen back up to fill out the rest of the podium, pushing last week's champ, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, down into fourth, sixth and seventh.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube838k

Elsewhere, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has popped back into the top 10, probably following the announcement of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and Donkey Kong Bananza keeps on swinging steadily at eighth.

Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (3rd - 9th Nov) Total Unit Sales 1 Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Switch 2 73,183 NEW 2

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 54,904 1,205,487 3 Mario Kart World Switch 2 54,413 2,071,827 4 Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Switch 32,682 264,932 5

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 29,662 750,484 6

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Switch 2 13,011 97,467 7

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake PS5 10,261 107,073 8

Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 8,378 371,140 9

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 5,422 8,248,840 10

Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Switch 2 5,356 75,139

The hardware chart remains unchanged this week. The back-to-back punches of Pokémon and Hyrule Warriors has put Switch 2 firmly on top with an additional 90,410 units under its belt, and the three Switch models combine for 23,877. By comparison, the three PS5 models total in at 7,691.

Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:

Position Console

Unit Sales (3rd - 9th Nov)

Lifetime Unit Sales

1

Switch 2

90,410

2,642,256

2

Switch OLED Model 13,270

9,291,650 3

Switch Lite 7,675

6,717,249

4

PlayStation 5

4,254

5,845,837

5

Switch 2,932 20,166,192

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 2,660

266,752

7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 777

1,024,306

8

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 246

23,609

9

Xbox Series X 183 323,299 10

Xbox Series S 58

340,29

11

PlayStation 4

16 7,930,046

< Previous charts

What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.