We are back, back, back with our latest look at the Japanese physical sales chart courtesy of Famitsu, and what do you know, the latest Nintendo joint has arrived with a bang.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is the only newbie in the top 10 this week, and it finds itself right at the top, with 73,183 sales to its name. After a brief break last time, Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Mario Kart World have risen back up to fill out the rest of the podium, pushing last week's champ, Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, down into fourth, sixth and seventh.
Elsewhere, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has popped back into the top 10, probably following the announcement of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and Donkey Kong Bananza keeps on swinging steadily at eighth.
Here's the latest top ten physical sales in Japan:
The hardware chart remains unchanged this week. The back-to-back punches of Pokémon and Hyrule Warriors has put Switch 2 firmly on top with an additional 90,410 units under its belt, and the three Switch models combine for 23,877. By comparison, the three PS5 models total in at 7,691.
Here's a look at the week's full hardware charts:
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (3rd - 9th Nov)
|Lifetime Unit Sales
|1
|Switch 2
|90,410
|2,642,256
|2
|
Switch OLED Model
|13,270
|
9,291,650
|3
|
Switch Lite
|7,675
|6,717,249
|4
|PlayStation 5
|4,254
|5,845,837
|5
|
Switch
|
2,932
|20,166,192
|6
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|2,660
|266,752
|7
|
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
|777
|1,024,306
|8
|
Xbox Series X Digital Edition
|246
|23,609
|9
|
Xbox Series X
|
183
|
323,299
|10
|
Xbox Series S
|58
|340,29
|11
|PlayStation 4
|
16
|7,930,046
What are your thoughts on this week's Japanese charts? Let us know down below.