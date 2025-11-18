After all of the Pokémon Legends: Z-A: Mega Dimension DLC news earlier this month, The Pokémon Company announced that another trailer drop would be heading our way on 19th November (that’s tomorrow, if you were wondering). Well, with the day almost upon us, we’ve got some more specific details about when we can expect things to get underway.

As brought to our attention by Serebii.net, tomorrow’s new trailer will debut on the official Pokémon Company YouTube channel at 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 6am PT / 3pm CET. Much like the last news drop, this announcement will only be a trailer, but we’re sure that there will be plenty of reveals in store.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

You’ll find the precise time that the trailer will drop in your region below:

North America: 6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST

6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST UK/Ire: 2pm GMT

2pm GMT Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET

3pm CET / 4pm EET Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Thu) AEDT

The Mega Dimension DLC will arrive on Switch and Switch 2 on 10th December, adding a new dimension-hopping story expansion, fresh Mega evolutions, a boosted level cap, and more.

The last trailer left us feeling slightly underwhelmed by the whole thing, so let’s hope that things are looking brighter tomorrow.