As part of Nintendo's latest financial release, the company has provided an updated look at the top ten best-selling Switch games – plus a brief look at where things stand with the Switch 2.
All in all, there's not a whole lot to report on with the OG Switch. The numbers are all gradually going up, but there are no changes to the overall order. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is just shy of 70 million units sold now, so we fully expect the game to hit this for the next financial release.
Meanwhile, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has bumped itself over the 22 million mark, which is a fantastic achievement for a sequel. You might wonder, in fact, why both this and Breath of the Wild didn't see an even bigger jump, considering both received Switch 2 Editions. Well, the reason is simple: Nintendo has stated that Upgrade Packs don't count toward total software sales, so there you go.
Here's a closer look at the top ten, accompanied by last quarter's figures for comparison:
|Title
|Q1 26 (millions)
|Q2 26 (millions)
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|68.86
|69.56
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|48.19
|48.62
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|36.55
|36.93
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|33.04
|33.34
|Super Mario Odyssey
|29.50
|29.84
|Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
|27.15
|27.61
|Pokémon Sword and Shield
|26.84
|26.96
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|21.93
|22.15
|Super Mario Party
|21.19
|21.23
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|18.36
|18.53
And, as promised, here's a look at where things stand with Switch 2 software. It's clear that Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and Drag x Drive haven't sold well enough for Nintendo to include the figures here, so we only have two key titles to look at:
|Title
|Q2 25 (millions)
|Mario Kart World
|9.57
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|3.49