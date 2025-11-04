TOTK
As part of Nintendo's latest financial release, the company has provided an updated look at the top ten best-selling Switch games – plus a brief look at where things stand with the Switch 2.

All in all, there's not a whole lot to report on with the OG Switch. The numbers are all gradually going up, but there are no changes to the overall order. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is just shy of 70 million units sold now, so we fully expect the game to hit this for the next financial release.

Meanwhile, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has bumped itself over the 22 million mark, which is a fantastic achievement for a sequel. You might wonder, in fact, why both this and Breath of the Wild didn't see an even bigger jump, considering both received Switch 2 Editions. Well, the reason is simple: Nintendo has stated that Upgrade Packs don't count toward total software sales, so there you go.

Here's a closer look at the top ten, accompanied by last quarter's figures for comparison:

Title Q1 26 (millions) Q2 26 (millions)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 68.86 69.56
Animal Crossing: New Horizons 48.19 48.62
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate 36.55 36.93
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 33.04 33.34
Super Mario Odyssey 29.50 29.84
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 27.15 27.61
Pokémon Sword and Shield 26.84 26.96
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 21.93 22.15
Super Mario Party 21.19 21.23
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 18.36 18.53

And, as promised, here's a look at where things stand with Switch 2 software. It's clear that Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and Drag x Drive haven't sold well enough for Nintendo to include the figures here, so we only have two key titles to look at:

Title Q2 25 (millions)
Mario Kart World 9.57
Donkey Kong Bananza 3.49

Did you help contribute to the above numbers by picking up any of the top ten in recent months? Let us know down below.

[source nintendo.co.jp]