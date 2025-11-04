As part of Nintendo's latest financial release, the company has provided an updated look at the top ten best-selling Switch games – plus a brief look at where things stand with the Switch 2.

All in all, there's not a whole lot to report on with the OG Switch. The numbers are all gradually going up, but there are no changes to the overall order. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is just shy of 70 million units sold now, so we fully expect the game to hit this for the next financial release.

Meanwhile, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has bumped itself over the 22 million mark, which is a fantastic achievement for a sequel. You might wonder, in fact, why both this and Breath of the Wild didn't see an even bigger jump, considering both received Switch 2 Editions. Well, the reason is simple: Nintendo has stated that Upgrade Packs don't count toward total software sales, so there you go.

Here's a closer look at the top ten, accompanied by last quarter's figures for comparison:

And, as promised, here's a look at where things stand with Switch 2 software. It's clear that Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and Drag x Drive haven't sold well enough for Nintendo to include the figures here, so we only have two key titles to look at: