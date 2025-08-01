Nintendo's quarterly financial report is here, and as usual, the company wraps things up by highlighting a bunch of titles we can look forward to seeing on Switch 2 (and Switch 1) in the coming months.
Now, the last one of these that we saw looked super stacked thanks to a bunch of Switch 2 launch titles falling in the quarter, and this one isn't quite as beefy. That said, there are still some big hitters to look forward to, with the likes of Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Kirby Air Riders still to come.
Here's the full schedule, courtesy of Nintendo:
Nintendo Switch 2
- Drag x Drive - 14th August 2025
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World - 28th August 2025
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 16th October 2025
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - This Winter
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition - 2025
- Kirby Air Riders - 2025
- Splatoon Raiders - TBD
Nintendo Switch
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A - 16th October 2025
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 2025
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream - 2026
- Rhythm Heaven Groove - 2026
- Pokémon Champions - 2026
Not a bad little lineup, eh? Let us know which Nintendo title you're the most excited for in the comments below.
In Kirby Air Riders I trust.
When is Metroid Prime 4, Nintendo? Tell meeeee
If they can release Pokémon Legends Z-A, Metroid Prime 4, Hyrule Warriors and Splatoon Raiders in the last three months of the year then that's a insane end to the year. Even more so if Professor Layton releases as well.
Are we going to get another Xenoblade game?
Looking forward to all these games whenever they come out - in fact, I've already preordered most of them from my usual retailer here in Italy (most if not all exceptions are digital-only games like Drag x Drive or the Switch 2 Edition upgrades for games I already have physically although I'm going to get the latter as soon as they come out)!
