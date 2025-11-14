Shortly after launch back in September, Marvelous revealed the 2025 roadmap for Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion, and today, we've arrived at another stop on the journey.

The mech action/adventure has today landed its 'Into the Abyss' paid DLC, a story expansion that sees you sent out to explore an all-new map area, Survey Zone: Locus Initi. You can expect to find new enemies, new gear, and a whole new Axiom base to get your head around.

The 'Into the Abyss' DLC is now available to all those with the Digital Deluxe or Super Deluxe versions of the game. Alternatively, you can purchase the expansion separately on the Switch eShop for £13.49 / $14.99. Do note that you'll need to have made it past Chapter 18 'Investigate the Facility's Depths' in the base game to see any of this bonus content.

But it's not just paid news for Titanic Scion today, since the game has also landed a free update to bump things up to ver. 1.2. There are a bunch of pesky bugs targeted by this one, as outlined in the full patch below (via Steam).

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Ver. 1.2

Bug Fixes:

・Fixed an issue where the game sometimes could not be booted when the Online setting was On upon carrying over save data from the demo version.

・Fixed an issue where personal progress would sometimes be corrupted after multiplayer.

・Fixed an issue where the Rematch Simulator would sometimes become unusable after an abnormality occurred.

・Fixed an issue where progress would sometimes be corrupted after playing the story mission "Assault the Axiom Towers (Versus Gaze)" in multiplayer.

・Fixed an issue with the Rematch Simulator where sometimes after the battle/event "Battle Zeruchroar," the number of pages of the Reward screen changes.

・Fixed an issue where sometimes patterns and decals that should be obtainable as a reward for your mercenary rank cannot be obtained.

・Fixed an issue where sometimes the log could not be obtained after completing the mission "Subject: Messed-up factory!".

・Fixed an issue where sometimes during the mission "Investigate the Facility's Depths", the battery ran out and a gate could not be opened.

・Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes stop upon reloading a shotgun.

・Fixed an issue where while playing "Escort Raven to the Base" in multiplayer, a retry sometimes leads to the screen fading to black and never returning.

・Fixed an issue where when trying to join a party in multiplayer, the user sometimes gets the message "Cannot join because the party's privacy settings have changed." and cannot join.

・Weapons that were only available through shops can now be obtained in the field after a certain point.

・Fixed an issue where the number of foes grabbed was not counted when armed with certain weapons.

・Fixed an issue where sometimes "Ambrosia" became undefeatable.

・Fixed an issue where when the mission "Subject: Immortalization Testing Facility?" is completed on a certain route, the music data "Assault Impact" cannot be obtained.

・Fixed some of the music data contents that were swapped.

・Fixed an issue where development data comparison with inventory is disabled when equipped with a Gun Vambrace.

・Fixed an issue where only the visual effect while stunned by Gaze's "Blood Bind" disappears when some Grand Entrance effects occur.

・Fixed an issue in a rematch mission where "Dreadnought RT: β" would stay underground and never come out.

・Fixed an issue in a rematch mission where "Dreadnought RT: β" would jump on the player at high speed.

・Fixed an issue in the Sovereign Axiom Special Facility where sometimes "Lapis Lacrima" would go underground during a battle and never come out.

・Fixed an issue where some mutations show when changing armor display in the hangar, even with mutations turned off.

・Fixed an issue where the player's legs disappear when changing armor display in the hangar, with mutations turned off.

・Fixed an issue where NPCs could not be rebooted as part of the effect of Grand Entrance "Encore."

・Fixed an issue where reboots occurred as an unintended effect of a Grand Entrance.

・Fixed multiple other bugs.

We had a perfectly fine time with Titanic Scion when it arrived on Switch 2 earlier this year, but felt that it was let down by its performance issues, which made for a "janky experience in places, with mushy controls and limp feedback". Let's hope that this patch can help move things in the right direction.