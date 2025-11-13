Valve has been making headlines this week with its latest lineup of hardware, and rumours suggest that the company isn't done with the announcements just yet...

Assuming for a moment that we're probably not going to get Half-Life 3 or Portal 3 anytime soon, however, we're quite happy with the news that Chromagun 2: Dye Hard will be making its way to the Switch 2 on 12th February, 2026.

If you've played the first entry, then you'll probably know the gist already. Chromagun 2 is a homage of sorts to Valve's Portal and Portal 2, but instead of portals, you'll be messing around with colours. Essentially, by matching coloured items found within the levels, they'll attract via magnetism and allow to you solve intricate puzzles.

The first game was pretty neat and we awarded it a solid score of 8/10. So we're expecting some good things with the upcoming sequel! Now let's check out the key features: