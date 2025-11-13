Valve has been making headlines this week with its latest lineup of hardware, and rumours suggest that the company isn't done with the announcements just yet...
Assuming for a moment that we're probably not going to get Half-Life 3 or Portal 3 anytime soon, however, we're quite happy with the news that Chromagun 2: Dye Hard will be making its way to the Switch 2 on 12th February, 2026.
If you've played the first entry, then you'll probably know the gist already. Chromagun 2 is a homage of sorts to Valve's Portal and Portal 2, but instead of portals, you'll be messing around with colours. Essentially, by matching coloured items found within the levels, they'll attract via magnetism and allow to you solve intricate puzzles.
The first game was pretty neat and we awarded it a solid score of 8/10. So we're expecting some good things with the upcoming sequel! Now let's check out the key features:
- A one-of-a-kind tool - The ChromaGun: Wield the titular "ChromaGun," a versatile paint-gun used to shoot primary colors onto surfaces and objects, mixing them to manipulate the environment
- Magnetoid Chromatism: Master the key mechanic of "Magnetoid Chromatism" - a proprietary concept where Droids and other objects are magnetically attracted to walls of the same color.
- Multiverse Puzzles: Travel through time and space across different dimensions and parallel universes, each introducing new physics and increasingly complex mechanics.
- State of the art accessibility: Pixel Maniacs developed a unique accessibility game mode overlaying symbols on colored objects to help color blind players to enjoy the game too! With this well thought feature, ChromaGun 2 Dye Hard won the Horizon Award for Technical Innovation at GG Bavaria 2025!