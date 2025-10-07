If you're still on the hunt for certain Switch 2 accessories and are looking for alternatives to Nintendo's products, there are plenty of third-party offerings. Accessory maker Turtle Beach has already released a headset and it's now announced it's bolstering its own line of Switch 2 products.

This includes a new range of wired and wireless controllers, cases, and screen protectors. There's the Rematch, Afterglow Wave and Afterglow controllers as well as a PlayTrek 2-in-1 Case and cases for the standalone system.

All of these are officially licensed products, and you can check them out on the official Turtle Beach website. Pre-orders are also live.

We reviewed the company's Switch 2 headset not long ago, and thought it was a great budget headset. Here's a quick summary, in case you missed it: