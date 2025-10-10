Following last month's release, Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter is now getting updated to Version 1.05 on the Switch and Switch 2.

Perhaps, most notably, the Switch 2 update will add "image quality and performance settings". Additionally, there is also a first-person perspective mode. Here's the full rundown via the official Falcom website:

Added “Image Quality / Performance Settings” to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Added options to adjust text speed and text auto-advance speed.

Added one-key shortcuts for actions that normally require two key presses on keyboard.

Added a first-person mode.

Added the option to hide in-game user interface.

Corrected various text errors.

Fixed other miscellaneous bugs.

*Updates for Nintendo Switch™ 2/Switch will be released at a later date.

To activate this first-person mode on the Switch 2 and Switch, you'll need to press R + ZL. And to hide the user interface, you'll need to press R + ZR.

And in case you missed it, here are the updates for Version 1.04:

Added camera distance setting to options

Adjusted the Brave Attack input acceptance time in High Speed ​​Mode

Fixed an issue where some battles could become unprogressible.

Fixed a crash that could occur when jumping between maps.

Fixed a crash that could occur when operating the Orbment menu.

Corrected typos and omissions

Fixed other bugs

In our review here on Nintendo Life, we mentioned how there were some "slight performance issues" in the Switch 2 version. Here's part of what we had to say about this particular version of the game: