Capcom doesn't seem to be in any rush to put its classic Resident Evil games on the Switch or Switch 2. And when we say 'classic', we're primarily talking about the original PS1 trilogy, maybe Code: Veronica, Outbreak, Survivor, etc...

With that in mind, developer Unclear Games is looking to fill the gap with The Florist, a survival horror launching on the Switch 2 in 2026 alongside Steam and the PS5 (thanks, Push Square). Boasting fixed camera angles and a wildly unsettling atmosphere, it's a blatant callback to classic RE in all the right ways.

Well... except one. In the description for the game on Steam, it notes that you'll have access to an unlimited inventory – "pick up anything and everything" – and that just seems kinda wild to us. Having a limited inventory is a huge part of the identity of survival horror, and it's something that Resident Evil has carried throughout its existence (to a much lesser degree in some entries, granted).

We're definitely concerned about this, but we'll of course reserve full judgement for now. Otherwise, we're really enamoured with the presentation here. The bold colours represent a pretty drastic departure from what you'd expect a survival horror to look like, and we suspect at least a bit of inspiration has been taken from Konami's Silent Hill f. Not a bad thing at all, in our opinion.

So, let's check out the key features:

- Fixed cameras to evoke tension and showcase beautiful artwork

- Puzzles to test perception, deduction and creativity

- Powerful and explosive weapons to defeat enemies

- A world that grows and changes throughout the game

- Unlimited inventory - pick up anything and everything

Of course, Resident Evil fans will be well catered for in 2026, with Resident Evil Requiem, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and Resident Evil Village all launching on the Switch 2 on 27th February.

Rumours are also gaining pace that points to a full remake of Resident Evil 0, with a voice actor including a now-deleted entry for a lead role in 'Project Chamber' in his résumé, which is said to be the working title for the remake.