Rumours regarding a potential remake of Resident Evil 0 have been simmering for a little while now, but a new report from mp1st (thanks, Pure Xbox) has added further fuel to the fire.

The remake is supposedly real and currently operating under the codename 'Chamber', which is presumably a blatant reference to protagonist Rebecca Chambers. Voice and performance capture work had reportedly begun in 2024, with Guardians of the Galaxy actor Jon McLaren taking on a key role.

McLaren's resume makes reference to a 'lead' role in 'PROJECT CHAMBER (Upcoming AAA Video Game)' with Beyond Capture Studios, which had also worked with Capcom on the Resident Evil 4 remake and Street Fighter 6. While not a definitive lead at this time, it seems possible that McLaren may be taking on the role of RE0's Billy Coen.

Mp1st also goes on to say that "the remake is expected to expand upon the source material, although the core story will remain the same". Pretty standard for RE remakes, as far as we're concerned. They then dive briefly into a couple of potential new scenes, but we won't relay those details here. You can click through to the article if you'd like to find out more.

According to prominent Resident Evil leaker Dusk Golem, Capcom's current timeline has a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake launching in 2027 with Resident Evil 0 following in 2028. As we know, Resident Evil Requiem, the next mainline entry in the seres, will launch on Switch 2 on 27th February 2026.

As always, we won't treat this as gospel until Capcom itself provides official confirmation. If the timeline is even remotely accurate, it's likely we won't hear about Resident Evil 0 for a couple of years, at least.