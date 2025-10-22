Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Well, we weren't expecting this!

Nintendo has announced that Pikmin 4 is receiving a free update next month, adding in adorably unique 'Decor Pikmin' for your squad, a photo mode, and new modes adjusting the overall aggression of in-game creatures.

There's no firm release date just yet, but Nintendo has also confirmed that an updated demo will also be released on the same day.

Now, let's take a closer look at the new features:

- Decor Pikmin: Originally seen in the Pikmin Bloom1 smart-device app, these curious Pikmin are marching their way to Pikmin 4. Decor Pikmin (like the name implies) are Pikmin that don some form of decoration found in the world – you may see them wearing something like a wind-up toy, a doughnut, a snow hat and much more. Decor Pikmin you gather in the new Pikmin 4 update can also be transferred to your squad in Pikmin Bloom, including some that are completely new!

- Field Camera: Take stylish photos of your character, your squad and whatever you like with this new feature. Set the scene with various angles, hide characters, and decorate your pics with filters, frames and stamps. The camera may even be the key to adding Decor Pikmin to your crew … - New Creature Activity Levels: Move at your own pace and enjoy the new Relaxed mode, where creatures won’t attack unless you attack them, or kick things up a notch in the fiery Fierce mode. These modes can be selected when starting a new game or changed at any point after from the game’s settings.

It's also been announced that Pikmin Bloom will receive a new update to add in Ice Pikmin, marking the variant's first ever appearance in the game. A new trailer has also been uploaded to mark this announcment.

We wondered if perhaps the recent 'Close to You' Pikmin videos would perhaps lead to something more, and it sure did! Okay, it's not quite the 'Nintendo Switch 2 Edition' we'd love to see, but hey, we'll take it.