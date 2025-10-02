Since the arrival of Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma on the Switch 2 and Switch in June, Marvelous has continued to update the title with additional features and fixes.

Now, to mark the start of October, the team has released a new update worldwide across all platforms, bumping the game up to Version 1.1.0. This latest patch enhances existing features with new additions and once again comes with a bunch of fixes.

Here's the rundown from the official game site:

The Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma 1.1.0 Update

Update 10/01: The Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma 1.1.0 update is now available worldwide for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. Please see the updated patch notes below.

Features



Adventuring

Added four extremely difficult boss gauntlets which you can challenge after completing the main quest “Guardians of Azuma.”

Village Life

Added a new development zone to Summer Village which you can access after reaching Village Level 8.

Upon reaching Village Level 10, the maximum number of facilities you can place has increased by 5, and the maximum number of decorations you can place is now 256 across the board.

Expanded the Storage Box capacity from 810 to 1,200.

Expanded the Seeds & Such capacity from 300 to 400.

Tsubame’s Early Bird Boutique will now sell Chocolate after you reach a certain Village Level.

Added sorting functionality to the VillageBuilding menus, forging menus at blacksmiths, and building menus at carpenters.

Socializing

Increased the maximum Bond Level to 100.

You will earn various recipes and items at certain Bond Levels for each character.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where villagers tasked with farming would sometimes harvest crops even when the action was set to Off.

Fixed bugs related to some NPC conversations during festivals and contests.