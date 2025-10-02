PowerA has launched a new wireless controller for the Switch 2 (with compatibility confirmed for the OG, Lite, and OLED too), boasting features that could give the official Pro Controller a run for its money.

Priced at £54.99 / $69.99, the Advantage Wireless Controller will come in three flavours: Black, Mario & Friends, and Pokémon: Mega Evolutions. It comes with Hall Effect analogue sticks, motion controls, a dedicated C button, mappable back buttons, and more.

Of course, being a third-party pad, you're not going to get everything, so NFC amiibo support isn't here, and it doesn't seem like these controllers will have wake-up support for the Switch 2 either. Still, at £20 less than the $89.99 asking price for the Pro Controller, the monetary saving could potentially make up for these exclusions.

Here's a look at the official key features:

• Hall Effect Modules: Contact-free magnetic sensors in the thumbsticks provide a more fluid pro-level feel and help with precision and longevity
• Advanced Gaming Buttons: Get an edge over the competition with mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons you can program on the fly, mid-game—no system settings to configure
• Intuitive Motion Controls: Get immersed in your games with fluid, responsive motion controls that provide an intuitive way to aim, steer, fly, and more
• C Button: Easily activate fun GameChat features
• Rechargeable Battery: Get up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Includes an extra-long 10 ft. USB-C cable to recharge the internal battery*
• Ergonomic Design: Game for hours with a controller that feels great in your hands, thanks to cutting-edge ergonomics and top-of-the-line materials
• Nintendo Family Compatibility: Works with the Nintendo Switch system of devices: Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and Nintendo Switch Lite
• Officially Licensed: PowerA products have gone through Nintendo’s rigorous testing and evaluation processes to ensure compatibility with the Nintendo Switch 2 system

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

What do you make of the PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller? Will you be picking one up? Let us know with a comment.