PowerA has launched a new wireless controller for the Switch 2 (with compatibility confirmed for the OG, Lite, and OLED too), boasting features that could give the official Pro Controller a run for its money.
Priced at £54.99 / $69.99, the Advantage Wireless Controller will come in three flavours: Black, Mario & Friends, and Pokémon: Mega Evolutions. It comes with Hall Effect analogue sticks, motion controls, a dedicated C button, mappable back buttons, and more.
Of course, being a third-party pad, you're not going to get everything, so NFC amiibo support isn't here, and it doesn't seem like these controllers will have wake-up support for the Switch 2 either. Still, at £20 less than the $89.99 asking price for the Pro Controller, the monetary saving could potentially make up for these exclusions.
Here's a look at the official key features:
• Hall Effect Modules: Contact-free magnetic sensors in the thumbsticks provide a more fluid pro-level feel and help with precision and longevity
• Advanced Gaming Buttons: Get an edge over the competition with mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons you can program on the fly, mid-game—no system settings to configure
• Intuitive Motion Controls: Get immersed in your games with fluid, responsive motion controls that provide an intuitive way to aim, steer, fly, and more
• C Button: Easily activate fun GameChat features
• Rechargeable Battery: Get up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Includes an extra-long 10 ft. USB-C cable to recharge the internal battery*
• Ergonomic Design: Game for hours with a controller that feels great in your hands, thanks to cutting-edge ergonomics and top-of-the-line materials
• Nintendo Family Compatibility: Works with the Nintendo Switch system of devices: Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and Nintendo Switch Lite
• Officially Licensed: PowerA products have gone through Nintendo’s rigorous testing and evaluation processes to ensure compatibility with the Nintendo Switch 2 system