PowerA has launched a new wireless controller for the Switch 2 (with compatibility confirmed for the OG, Lite, and OLED too), boasting features that could give the official Pro Controller a run for its money.

Priced at £54.99 / $69.99, the Advantage Wireless Controller will come in three flavours: Black, Mario & Friends, and Pokémon: Mega Evolutions. It comes with Hall Effect analogue sticks, motion controls, a dedicated C button, mappable back buttons, and more.

Of course, being a third-party pad, you're not going to get everything, so NFC amiibo support isn't here, and it doesn't seem like these controllers will have wake-up support for the Switch 2 either. Still, at £20 less than the $89.99 asking price for the Pro Controller, the monetary saving could potentially make up for these exclusions.

Here's a look at the official key features: