Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Remember Nintendo's collaboration with Fujifilm? The one that let you add all kinds of Switch-relevant frames and stickers to your screenshotted polaroids via the instax mini Link 3? Don't worry, we had forgotten about it too, but the company has just released a new update to help add an extra bit of Mushroom Kingdom flare to your physical snaps.

The main addition in this update is the instax AiR Studio. As the capitalisation on the former suggests, this new 'studio' lets you take photos with some Mario AR effects to boot — so, if you need a polaroid of your friend hitting a ? Block, holding a Red Shell, or popping out of a Warp Pipe, you're in luck!

Similarly self-explanatory is the new Click to Collage feature, which takes snaps at three-second intervals and lets you throw in some familiar Mario faces for good measure. With the collection snapped up, you can then print a polaroid of the full series, photobooth style.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Mario update without some fresh merch to boot, and Fujifilm revealed that a new limited edition instax mini Link 3 bundle featuring a sweet ? Block silicone case will be launching later this month for $149.95.

Fujifilm launched a similar bundle for the Splatoon 3 update back in 2023, where the arrival of new in-app polaroid stickers and frames was accompanied by a squid-shaped case.

The advantage this time around is that we have the Switch 2 to make transferring images from your console to mobile much easier. The instax mini Link 3 works with both Switch 1 and 2, we should add, but if you want to get snaps of Mario Kart World like the cool kids in the above trailer, you'll obviously need the latest hardware.