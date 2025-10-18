For some trainers, one of the most difficult decisions in a new Pokémon game is your starter Pokémon pick.

In Pokémon Legends: Z-A, the same traditions apply, where you pick from one of three Pokémon. This time you have a choice of Chikorita (the Grass-type), Totadile (the Water-type), and Tepig (the Fire-type Pokémon).

"After arriving in Lumiose, certain events will lead you to befriending a Pokémon that will become your adventuring partner, thus beginning your journey as a Pokémon Trainer. Which Pokémon will you set off on your adventure with: Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile?"

Now that the new game is available on the Switch and Switch 2, we're curious to know who you decided to add to your party in the end. Did you end up going with the same Pokémon you planned to before the game released, or did you go with someone else at the last minute?

So, vote in our poll and let us know in the comments.

Which starter Pokémon did you pick in Legends: Z-A? Chikorita Tepig Totodile Which starter Pokémon did you pick in Legends: Z-A? (106 votes) Chikorita 31 % Tepig 29 % Totodile 40 %

And just one other thing...spoiler alert...you can eventually get all three of these starter Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, but the catch is you'll have to wait until the end of the game. We'll be sharing more about this in our guide, so stay tuned.