The fan favourite Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door made its grand return last May, and in an update to the Nintendo Music app today, the game's soundtrack has finally been added.

This includes not only the Switch version of the soundtrack but also the original GameCube album. The Switch album is apparently loaded with a whopping 275 tracks, and there are 111 songs for the classic GameCube release.

Before you begin your jam session, just so you know - Nintendo won't be releasing any new tracks on the service next week. It didn't provide a specific reason for this, but there's a national holiday in Japan next week. It skipped weekly updates previously, which have also lined up with public holidays.

If you didn't play Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door back in the day, or haven't tried out the Switch version just yet, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life. We said it was still the king of Mario's RPG outings. Here's our summary:

"For 20 years, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has been held as the best Mario RPG of all time, and the Switch remake proves it has earned that title. This is a fantastic RPG adventure, whether you’re a Mario fan or not, with some best-in-class combat, brilliant writing, and a few little creases ironed out to make this the definitive way to play Thousand-Year Door."