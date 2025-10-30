Switch eShop - New Releases

7th Domain: Tree of Chaos (Happy Player, 30th Oct, $24.99) - Fight, Die, and Rise Again！Step into a world of Roguelike × Metroidvania, where thrilling combat meets endless loot-hunting. Over 20 hours of non-repetitive main story: On top of that, roguelike replayability with unlockable world difficulties.

Angry Battalion (NOSTRA GAMES, 30th Oct, $4.99) - The secret of victory is teamwork. Every soldier is important in choosing the winning tactics. Only the right team will ensure your success! Choose when and where to land your soldiers to quickly advance on enemy defences. Control everything that happens on the battlefield and send reinforcements to the weakest points. You are in command of your battalion and the success of the battle depends on your decisions.

Asfalia: Panic at the Mansion (Funtomata, 30th Oct, $14.99) - The sequel to Asfalia: The Cranky Volcano is out. Bigger, better and outrageously fun. A spooky shadow is on the loose within Asfalia. Join Charlie and flamboyant sidekick Lilly in their search of four adorable missing puppies. Meet amazing characters, solve fun puzzles, and collect beautiful stickers along the way! Chase the shadows away in a captivating story-driven game suitable for all ages.

Asfalia: The Cranky Volcano (Funtomata, 30th Oct, $9.99) - In this moving and whimsical adventure game, explore Asfalia, a magical world threatened by a volcano. Join Charlie as you meet amazing characters, solve fun puzzles, and collect beautiful stickers along the way! A captivating story-driven game suitable for all ages.

Asterix & Obelix – Mission Babylon (Microids, 30th Oct, $29.99) - Embark on an unforgettable adventure with Asterix and Obelix, in local co-op or solo! Dive into a brand-new, action-packed story bursting with humour, twists and turns! This time, our heroes leave their beloved village for a long journey through the Parthian Empire, a faraway kingdom under threat from Roman invasion. Their mission? To save Monipehni, the King of the Parthians, who has fallen victim to a deadly poison brewed by Bahmbuhzeli, a treacherous sorcerer allied with Caesar.

Beaked Buccaneer (Ratalaika Games, 31st Oct, $4.99) - People used to say that parrots aren't real pirates, that they only belong perched on a captain’s shoulder. But one particularly ambitious parrot is in search of his own treasures and adventures to become a true pirate, a Beaked Buccaneer! Explore four different pirate-themed worlds with alternative paths, and defeat the infamous Captain Smelly and his nefarious crew.

Bearnard + What Lies in the Multiverse (Untold Tales, 24th Oct, $29.99) - What Lies in the Multiverse is a story-driven 2D adventure that one could call a dramatic comedy. OR; Step into the furry paws of Bearnard, a master archer and reluctant hero. He embarks on an epic adventure to begrudgingly reclaim a legendary bow and defend his woodland home.

Bokeh Adventure (Croix Apps, 30th Oct, $9.99) - Explore a world full of challenges that you can overcome by using your camera in creative ways. Earn photographer badges by collecting film rolls in each level and show that you have what it takes to succeed.

Brain Training! Kanji Challenge (MASK, 30th Oct, $3.99) - Brain Training! How Do You Write This Kanji?

Think you know it? Everyday kanji you use without noticing are now a quiz! Can you write them correctly――?

Bunny Pit Stop (Afil Games, 29th Oct, $4.99) - Get ready to hop into action in Bunny Pit Stop, a puzzle game where a clever rabbit mechanic takes center stage. Inspired by the classic push-and-place style, your mission is simple but tricky: push cars into their maintenance bays and keep the garage running smoothly.

Castle Climb Obby (Downmeadowstreet, 31st Oct, $4.99) - The old castle has crumbled, leaving only dangerous platforms, tricky jumps, and daring parkour challenges behind. Your goal? Scale the ruins and make it all the way to the top!

Colorizing: Daydream (Andrei Ivashentsev, 30th Oct, $6.99) - This coloring book is a guarantee of good mood. In it you can find all kinds of pictures for every taste. Coloring by numbers with Colorizing is a calming and easy activity for people of all ages. This drawing game is suitable for children and adults, everyone can enjoy pixel coloring. You will definitely love coloring with this beautiful coloring book!

D.C. Re:tune (Bushiroad, 30th Oct, $59.99) - The pinnacle of school romance adventures, "D. C. ~Da Capo~" returns in full force with a complete remake! New storylines unfold with the addition of new heroines. Filled with vivid portrayals of the psychological distance between the heroines. A grandeur performance inspired by gorgeous illustrations from a team of highly acclaimed creators including Natsuki Tanihara and Yuki Takano. Available with full voice acting (except the main character). Enjoy stunning computer graphics

DeadZone: Survival Ops Zombie Shooter (Yellow In, 31st Oct, $7.99) - Step into a world overrun by the undead, where survival is the ultimate challenge. In DeadZone: Survival Ops Zombie Shooter, you’ll face relentless waves of zombies in fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled combat. Every shot counts, every decision matters, and only the sharpest, fastest, and smartest will make it through the chaos.

Death Park 2: Remaster (EpiXR Games, 30th Oct, $6.99) - Start your adventure in one of the scariest horror games, now remastered in stunning graphics ! In Death Park 2: Remaster, you will find yourself in a terrifying city full of secrets, monsters, and new visual details. Take action to save your sister from the murderous clown, uncover the mystery of Death Park, and discover the origin of the scary clown!

Detective Dotson (RAINYFROG, 30th Oct, $14.99) - I'm Dotson. I used to be an actor, but now I'm a detective. One day, I stumbled upon a mysterious case related to my father's sudden death. At first, it was a simple investigation, but as I followed the clues, I realized everything was connected. Explore a vibrant modern-day city in India, where 2D and 3D art styles blend seamlessly. Stroll past food carts, dance stages, and busy bazaars, soaking up the sights, sounds, and spirit of India.

Dinkum (KRAFTON, 5th Nov, $19.99) - G'Day! Grab your tools, gather resources, and build your town while hanging out with friends and enjoying the charm of Dinkum. A Survival Life Sim with Endless Possibilities. Plant crops, raise animals, and build your dream farm, or roam the island catching fish and bugs at your own pace. With changing seasons and weather affecting how your crops grow, every day brings a new challenge. Slip on your flip-flops to hunt for rare fish, bugs, or ores. Every moment becomes a special adventure.

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake (Switch 1) (SQUARE ENIX, 30th Oct, $59.99) - DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake is a stunning reimagining of the first two legendary adventures in the Erdrick trilogy, brought together in one package. (Players can play either DRAGON QUEST I or II whenever they want by selecting their preferred title on the game's start screen.)

Dragon Snack (Afil Games, 5th Nov, $4.99) - Get ready for a puzzle filled with fire, coins, and clever decisions. In Dragon Snack, you don’t control the dragon… you prepare the path! Rotate and place hexagonal tiles to build a perfect trail that leads the creature to its golden nest.



DRONE DELIVERY – FPV SIMULATOR (Vitalii Kaminskyi, 24th Oct, $9.99) - In Drone Delivery – FPV Simulator, you pilot a high-tech delivery drone through a living, breathing city. Pick up meals, packages, documents, electronics, and even urgent medical supplies from bustling restaurants, markets, stores, offices, and warehouses — then deliver them swiftly and safely to their destinations. Every mission tests your precision, reflexes, and strategy as you dodge traffic, navigate narrow alleys, and race against time to keep your clients happy.

Dungeon Minesweeper (Stamina Zero, 30th Oct, $5.99) - A mystical adventure in the depths of dungeons awaits you! An engaging puzzle based on classic Minesweeper, enhanced with RPG elements in stylish pixel art graphics. The game offers captivating gameplay where numerical clues on dungeon floors help you navigate safely and avoid deadly traps. Tactical combat allows you to engage enemies with magic and weapons or choose strategic retreat depending on the situation.

Easy Flight Simulator 2 (Pix Arts, 1st Nov, $9.99) - Take off in seconds—master the skies for a lifetime. Easy Flight Simulator 2 blends pick-up-and-play controls with surprisingly accurate flight dynamics. Choose from 4 distinct aircraft, explore 12 hand-crafted maps with dynamic weather, and experience endlessly fresh runs thanks to AI-generated levels that evolve every time you play.

EGGCONSOLE KISS OF MURDER PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 30th Oct, $6.49) - This title is an adventure game released in Japan by Riverhill soft in 1987 and serves as the third entry in the detective J.B. Harold series, following "MURDER CLUB" (1986) and "Manhattan Requiem" (1987). However, as indicated by the phrase “another story of MANHATTAN REQUIEM” on the title screen, it is not a numbered sequel but rather a parallel story to the second game, "Manhattan Requiem."

Escape game R00M06 (AlignmentSharp, 30th Oct, $1.00) - Move through 3D space to find hints, solve mysteries and escape from the room. Anyone can play to the end because you can see hints and answers.

Final Formation (City Connection, 29th Oct, $17.99) - Unified Calendar year 3005, the gene-mutated beasts from space—known as "Gene Beasts"—have evolved through a prolonged battle with humanity into highly advanced mechanical lifeforms called "Termination Bots". To face this new threat, the Earth Allied Forces deploy the transformable and combinable combat mecha EX-PELL to the frontlines. Join forces with the autonomous battle unit PELL, equipped with SUPER AI, and engage in fierce battles against the Termination Bots!

Find It! World Heritage Adventure (MASK, 30th Oct, $3.99) - Find the World Heritage Site! A quick and fun brain-training quiz game where you identify the featured World Heritage Site from four photos within the time limit!

Goat Out Of Hell (Afil Games, 31st Oct, $4.99) - In Goat Out of Hell, you take on the role of a guardian goat responsible for guiding the souls of pets that ended up in the wrong place after death. Your challenge is to push and place these souls on sacred altars to restore order, exploring stages filled with lava, rocks, marble columns, and unexpected traps.

Greek Tragedy (Pineapple Works, 30th Oct, $15.99) - Greek Tragedy is a retro-styled indie survival horror game with puzzle elements. Help Amy keep her life on the college campus overrun by cultists and maybe save her relationship in the process. Nostalgic 90s 3D aesthetics included.

Hannah (QUByte Interactive, 30th Oct, $19.99) - Hannah loves three things more than anything - singing, friends and her skateboard. But her parents are not supportive of Hannah's decision to tie her life to music. None of this matters. Music and imagination will get Hannah through the challenges! Overcome the obstacles, reunite with Hannah's friends, and set the stage on fire! And beware, fears and doubts can poison even the brightest dreams. . …

Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition (Natsume, 30th Oct, $39.99) - Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition invites you to leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life for the charm and simplicity of Alba Village — your childhood hometown. Nestled among lush greenery and sparkling rivers, Alba is known for its fresh-caught fish, delicious homegrown veggies, and warm-hearted community.

House of Golf 2 (Starlight Games, 30th Oct, $14.99) - Embark on an unforgettable golfing adventure with House of Golf 2 – not just a game, but an invitation to create lasting memories with family and friends. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a newcomer to the virtual greens, dive into a world brimming with challenges and excitement. Challenge your skills across a variety of engaging environments where every twist and turn presents a new test of your abilities.

Kamla (SOFT SOURCE, 30th Oct, $12.99) - Welcome to Kamla's House:Set in 1980's India, Kamla was recently married into a rich family with a mansion full of mysteries to uncover and stories to unfold. Just a year later she has lost her sanity and killed people in the family and is now waiting for help. Kamla :After losing her sanity because of the demonic possession, Kamla has already killed few people and now haunts the mansion walking around, you must find her and help her.

Laundry Store Simulator (Console Labs, 31st Oct, $14.99) - Build a small laundry store into a thriving business empire! Upgrade your equipment, design and expand your store, hire staff, and more! Upgrade your equipment to provide exceptional cleaning services! Invest in high-quality washing machines, dryers, ironing equipment, and even automated washing machines!

Learn to Play – Pumpkin Smash! (eastasiasoft, 31st Oct, $0.99) - Get ready for a ghoulishly good time with Pumpkin Smash, the Halloween arcade adventure perfect for preschoolers! Based on the classic carnival game, little ones will love whacking and smashing playful pumpkins as they pop up from their spooky hiding spots.

Let’s Sing 2026 (PLAION, 4th Nov, TBC) - Whether you're warming up your vocal cords solo, teaming up in duets, or competing with friends, Let’s Sing 2026 delivers an unbeatable playlist, and endless entertainment! Featuring 35 chart-topping songs there's something for everyone—from modern hits to timeless classics.

Luck Hunter (indienova, 29th Oct, $5.99) - After the catastrophe, the world became devastated, monsters roamed freely, crops could no longer grow. People had to rely on hunters to obtain the necessary water and food. It is said that all the disasters originated from a demon king. The legendary lucky hunter set out to hunt the demon king but never returned...

Majogami (Switch 1) (Inti Creates, 30th Oct, $34.99) - Majogami stars Shiroha, a young woman who has lost her memory, who travels alongside Shiori, her father who has been turned to paper. With her katana, "Kamikiri", in hand, she travels through a bizarre world and cuts through the horrors she finds there in this 2D character action platformer.

Make it! Yakiimo (SAT-BOX, 30th Oct, $7.00) - It's time for a piping-hot roasted sweet potato challenge! Your customers' satisfaction depends on your skills! Let's make yakiimo (roasted sweet potatoes) on the Nintendo Switch™! Keep the heat just right while serving orders one after another. Watch your remaining sweet potato stock and time your restocks carefully

Monster Prom 4: Monster Con XXL (Beautiful Glitch, 24th Oct, $19.99) - "Monster Prom 4: Monster Con" tries to answer one of life’s most important questions: “Can you find love at the nerdiest convention ever”? This sequel takes you to a wacky new setting: the Monster Con, a massive convention filled with video games, comic books, anime… and more than a few paranormal activities. Meet four brand new characters who might win your heart by the end of the Con, and let your old friends Liam and Zoe introduce you to the Con’s crazy staff and visitors: annoying streamers, famous authors, washed-up actors, networking game developers… and so many more

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Switch 1) (Digital Eclipse, 30th Oct, $49.99) - Experience the legendary origins of the franchise with the iconic arcade classics that started it all—alongside a curated selection of most-loved home versions and rare, fan-favorite releases—a celebration of the franchise’s groundbreaking legacy.

Nuclear Gladiators 3000 (REDDEER.GAMES, 30th Oct, $2.99) - In the year 2040, TV gets dangerous! Welcome to Nuclear Gladiators 3000 - the ultimate action roguelite where YOU are the star of a live-broadcast survival show! Mutants, explosions and way too many bullets on screen… this isn’t just television, it’s survival with style.

Oblivion Dreams (YABAI.GAMES, 25th Oct, $4.69) - Piece together mysterious fragments of imaginary worlds, where silence reigns and beauty hides beneath decay. Each puzzle draws you deeper into the desolation — will you uncover what remains, or fade into oblivion?

PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship (Outright Games, 31st Oct, $39.99) - Pick your Pup Racer, each with unique skills like launching tennis balls or spinning out rivals. Master drifting, turbo boosts, and epic signature stunts to rule the dirt roads. Play solo or challenge friends in multiplayer—every racer can be a champion!

Quarantine Area: Zombie Lockdown (Dubass, 31st Oct, $7.99) - The gates are locked, the line is long, and the air is thick with tension—and possibly zombie breath. You’re the last barrier between the living and the undead, armed with scanners, test kits, and a gut feeling that might save the world. Every day, a parade of desperate faces shuffles toward your checkpoint—some harmless, some sick, and some hiding something far worse. One wrong call, and you might just let a walking biohazard waltz right in.

Releaseburg (Drageus Games, 31st Oct, $9.99) - Master the unique release-based shooting system that rewards timing, focus, and control. From quick pistol bursts to devastating rifle shots, every weapon demands mastery. Adapt your strategy, navigate procedurally generated cityscapes, and face wave after wave of merciless enemies eager to drag you into the abyss.

Seer’s Gambit (Gamersky, 30th Oct, $14.99) - Seer's Gambit is all about discovering the best group composition. Every character in the game can shine when combined with the right co-heroes. Unlock powerful combos by picking the perfect adventurers for your party and demolish your enemies with the power of teamwork. Explore and upgrade the captivating, yet dangerous world of Emalon to unlock new heroes or powerful group buffs for meta progression.

SHARK SIEGE – TOGETHER SURVIVAL (Great Escape, 5th Nov, $7.99) - Survive the relentless siege of the deep in SHARK SIEGE - TOGETHER SURVIVAL, where the vast ocean is your enemy and courage is your strongest ally. Navigate treacherous waters and keep your ship afloat while a massive, menacing shark relentlessly hunts you.

Silver Bullet (Flynns Arcade, 30th Oct, $6.99) - Reggie the vampire is kidnapping puppies and he must be stopped! As Van Helsing, embark on a journey around the world to rescue the puppies: from haunted mansions and museums to macabre cemeteries, each level is filled with unique challenges to overcome and secrets to uncover. Man's Best Friend: Van Helsing's trusty bloodhound, Silver, can be summoned during levels to attack enemies and even drive vehicles! - Read our Silver Bullet review

Tales of Xillia Remastered (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, 31st Oct, $39.99) - In Tales of Xillia Remastered, players will dive into the magnificent world of Rieze Maxia where humans and spirits coexist in harmony. Players can choose to follow the story of Milla Maxwell, a mysterious woman accompanied by four powerful spirits, or Jude Mathis, and aspiring medical student from the capital.

Tattoo Tycoon (HandyGames, 24th Oct, $29.99) - Tattuga Bay was once the center of the tattoo scene, but today, almost all parlors are closed. You take over the last remaining tattoo shop and turn it into a thriving business, while making friends or enemies with other local characters, from quirky customers and troubled tattoo artists to the city's most influential businessman, ""the Tycoon"".

TetroMosaic, Happy Halloweeen (FuriouSoftPhoenix, 30th Oct, $6.77) - Shoot and align blocks perfectly to unlock the secret and spectacular <<<Halloween>>> illustrations. Play at your own pace: pause each block to place it precisely or shoot them quickly to chain combos, fill the bar, and earn stars.

The Jackbox Big Bang Bundle (Jackbox Games, 23rd Oct, $34.99) - The Jackbox Big Bang Bundle includes 6 party games designed to send your night to a new dimension of infinite fun! Perfect for get-togethers with family or friends!

Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists (TuanisApps, 31st Oct, $19.99) - Toziuha Night is a 2D side-scrolling action platformer with features of a metroidvania RPG. Travel through different non-linear maps set in a dark fantasy world; such as a gloomy forest, demon-infested dungeons, a ruined village and more!

Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke (eastasiasoft, 5th Nov, $5.99) - Crash the yokai party in Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke! Play as the uninvited oni twins and their friends in this bullet-hell shooter with vibrant pixel art. Choose from four unique characters, each with distinct abilities and assistants, then blast through 5 chaotic stages across Japan. Dodge enemy swarms, battle massive bosses, and get revenge in style!

V’s Rage (NEWBIX team, 1st Nov, $6.99) - V’s Rage is a hand-drawn action-adventure that pays homage to classic arcade hits of the '80s and '90s, and to anime from the same era. Switch between four distinct play styles—beat ’em up, shoot ’em up, side-scroller, and run-and-gun—as V smashes, blasts, and dashes through a kaleidoscope of bizarre stages.

What will you be downloading this week? You may select up to 5 answers: Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Two Point Museum Majogami NBA 2K26 7th Domain ： Tree of Chaos Angry Battalion Asfalia: Panic at the Mansion Asfalia: The Cranky Volcano Asterix & Obelix - Mission Babylon Beaked Buccaneer Bearnard + What Lies in the Multiverse Bokeh Adventure Brain Training! Kanji Challenge Bunny Pit Stop Castle Climb Obby Colorizing: Daydream D.C. Re:tune DeadZone: Survival Ops Zombie Shooter Death Park 2: Remaster Detective Dotson Dinkum Dragon Snack Drone Delivery - Fpv Simulator Dungeon Minesweeper Easy Flight Simulator 2 EGGCONSOLE Kiss Of Murder PC-8801 Escape game R00M06 Final Formation Find It! World Heritage Adventure Goat Out Of Hell Greek Tragedy Hannah's Day Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition House of Golf 2 Kamla Laundry Store Simulator Learn to Play - Pumpkin Smash! Let's Sing 2026 Lucky Hunter Make it! Yakiimo Monster Prom 4: Monster Con XXL Nuclear Gladiators 3000 Oblivion Dreams PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship Quarantine Area: Zombie Lockdown Releaseburg Seer's Gambit Shark Siege - Together Survival Silver Bullet Tales of Xillia Remastered Tattoo Tycoon TetroMosaic, Happy Halloweeen The Jackbox Big Bang Bundle Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke V's Rage Nothing for me this week What will you be downloading this week? (59 votes) Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection 0% Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake 0% Two Point Museum 14 % Majogami 2 % NBA 2K26 0% 7th Domain ： Tree of Chaos 2 % Angry Battalion 0% Asfalia: Panic at the Mansion 0% Asfalia: The Cranky Volcano 0% Asterix & Obelix - Mission Babylon 0% Beaked Buccaneer 0% Bearnard + What Lies in the Multiverse 0% Bokeh Adventure 0% Brain Training! Kanji Challenge 0% Bunny Pit Stop 0% Castle Climb Obby 0% Colorizing: Daydream 0% D.C. Re:tune 0% DeadZone: Survival Ops Zombie Shooter 0% Death Park 2: Remaster 0% Detective Dotson 0% Dinkum 3 % Dragon Snack 0% Drone Delivery - Fpv Simulator 0% Dungeon Minesweeper 0% Easy Flight Simulator 2 0% EGGCONSOLE Kiss Of Murder PC-8801 0% Escape game R00M06 0% Final Formation 2 % Find It! World Heritage Adventure 0% Goat Out Of Hell 0% Greek Tragedy 0% Hannah's Day 0% Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home Special Edition 2 % House of Golf 2 0% Kamla 0% Laundry Store Simulator 0% Learn to Play - Pumpkin Smash! 0% Let's Sing 2026 0% Lucky Hunter 0% Make it! Yakiimo 0% Monster Prom 4: Monster Con XXL 0% Nuclear Gladiators 3000 0% Oblivion Dreams 0% PAW Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship 0% Quarantine Area: Zombie Lockdown 0% Releaseburg 0% Seer's Gambit 0% Shark Siege - Together Survival 0% Silver Bullet 3 % Tales of Xillia Remastered 14 % Tattoo Tycoon 0% TetroMosaic, Happy Halloweeen 0% The Jackbox Big Bang Bundle 0% Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists 0% Twilight Parade: Moonlit Mononoke 0% V's Rage 0% Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection 15 % Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake 22 % Nothing for me this week 22 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!