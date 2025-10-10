Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Motördoom boasts one of those genre mash-ups that it can be difficult to understand, on paper, what's going on. It's a "freestyle-sports roguelite horde shooter that combines high octane, visceral combat with fluid movement and trick mechanics," its eShop listing reads, which feels like a lot of words for what can basically be boiled down to, kill demons while pulling off sick BMX skills.

This one arrives on the Switch eShop on 7th November for $16.99 (the EU page is not live at the time of writing), and it looks really rather gnarly. The above trailer tells you everything you need to know. It's a roguelike where you have to kill as many of the horde demons as possible while pulling off combos on your chainsaw-driven pit bike. Has anything made you want to shout "dude!!" more?

Developer Hobo Cat Games has added a dash of deckbuilder gameplay (because of course) in the shape of cards that boost your abilities, and there are unlockable characters and bikes to give you something to work towards between runs. And putting the 'k' in roguelike, an overall meta-progression system will have you gaining bike add-ons for better builds as you go.

Here's a rundown of the key features and a handful of screenshots from the eShop listing:

◆Career Mode (Inspired by classic extreme sports games)

◆Single Run Mode (Highscore Mode)

◆Endless Run Mode (Highscore Mode without Time or Level limit)

◆Free Ride Mode

◆Difficulty settings for all skill levels

◆5 Arenas

◆7 Characters

◆5 Bosses

◆35 different Demonic Offering Cards

◆Unlockable Bike Add-Ons

◆Unlockable Bike and Rider Skins

The old school polygonal art style might not be to everyone's tastes, but after launching on Steam last year, you just know that such a gnarly mash-up will be up someone's street.

What do you make of Motördoom? Drop into the comments and let us know.