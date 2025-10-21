Nintendo has released a 35-page digital sample for its upcoming Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective book ahead of its official release on 28th October 2025.

The sample shows off some gorgeous concept art from the original Metroid Prime, Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption. We get a glimpse at Samus' Phazon Suit, Dark Samus, Meta Ridley, Metroid Prime itself, and various enemies and environments from the trilogy.

Of course, the full book, created by Piggyback and retailing for £39.99 / $49.99 / C$69.99, contains a total of 212 pages, so this is merely an appetiser for the main course. It'll include an introduction from series producer Kensuke Tanabe, writing straight from Retro Studios to introduce each game, and a whole bunch of producer notes to give context to the visuals.

If you want to check out the digital sample, head on over to the official Nintendo website and click the relevant link – you won't miss it.

The art book's release comes ahead of two Metroid Prime 4: Beyond amiibo on November 6th: 'Samus' and 'Samus & Vi-O-La'. The third and final amiibo, 'Sylux', lands on 4th December alongside the game itself on Switch and Switch 2.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was announced over eight years ago (!) at E3 2017 before development was restarted from scratch in 2019. It was subsequently announced in 2024 with the subtitle 'Beyond' and its debut gameplay trailer.