The beat 'em up MARVEL Cosmic Invasion is on its way to the Switch and Switch 2 this year, and earlier on it got a demo on Steam.

It allows players to jump into the action with multiple iconic heroes and try out this new title before its official launch. That's not all, though, as there's apparently been a datamine - seemingly revealing (spoiler alert) Iron Man and Phoenix will be playable characters. There also seems to be possible roster DLC planned.

When this news is shared officially, we'll let you know. These characters would join a cast already made up of characters such as She-Hulk, Rocket Raccoon, Venom, Phyla-Vell, Spider-Man, Storm, Wolverine, Nova, and Captain America.





There's no mention of this demo releasing on other platforms, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.