The arcade-style beat 'em up MARVEL Cosmic Invasion is on its way to the Switch and Switch 2 later this year.

Ahead of release, Dotemu and Tribute Games have slowly been revealing new playable characters. This week, a new trailer has dropped for Black Panther and Cosmic Ghost Rider. An official description for both of these characters has also been shared:

"King T’Challa, the Black Panther and stalwart leader of Wakanda, dashes into battle wielding his vibranium-enhanced suit and sonic daggers. With peerless martial arts skills and strength, he’ll pounce on any threat or foe foolish enough to challenge him!"

"After Annihilus has launched an unprecedented attack across the galaxy, Cosmic Ghost Rider can’t let that go unpunished. Atop his Hell cycle, this wild incarnation of the Rider roars across the spaceways. Beware: this Spirit of Stellar Vengeance punishes by wielding both hellfire and the Power Cosmic!"

Some of the previous character reveals include heroes like Silver Surfer and Beta Ray Bill, with the rest of the roster made up of Marvel classics like Captain America, some X-Men characters, and Spider-Man.