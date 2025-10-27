Level-5 is celebrating its 27th anniversary tomorrow (28th October), and to mark the occasion, company president Akihiro Hino has shared a sweet piece of new birthday art.

The illustration packs in characters from Layton, Inazuma Eleven, DECAPOLICE, Fantasy Life and even Holy Horror Mansion — about which we still know very little. It doesn't include any Yo-Kai Watch, but come on, we're not miracle workers...

"We have lots of new developments planned for the future," Hino wrote in the artwork's caption (translated via Google), "so we hope you will continue to support us".

After the stellar launch of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time earlier this year, the next Level-5 project we have to look forward to is Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, which should finally arrive on Switch and Switch 2 on 14th November. Both Professor Layton and The New World of Steam and DECAPOLICE have been delayed to 2026, so we'll have to wait a little longer to get our hands on either of them.

After that, we've got the remade Inazuma Eleven RE and whatever Holy Horror Mansion turns out to be. In short, it looks like Level-5 is sticking around for the foreseeable future. Let's just hope that the quality can stick around with it.