Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

It's that time of year again when Level-5 reminds us all that Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is a real game, and this time, there's even a brand-new trailer to boot.

The repeatedly delayed football RPG will finally be arriving on Switch and Switch 2 on 13th November, and today's Tokyo Game Show trailer gives us the lowdown on everything that we can expect.

Now, sure, the footage that we see this time isn't particularly different to that which we've been shown before, but in Level-5's defence, we have been tracking this one for a long time at this point.

The new trailer is only available in Japanese for the time being — the caption states that English subtitles will be added "at a later date" — but there's still plenty of gameplay to check out. We get a good look at the game's OTT training minigames, special-ability-based matches and nostalgic 'Chronicle Mode'. There's even a touch of town building-esque pitch customisation thrown in for good measure.

It has been a long time coming, but we'd be lying if we said that we weren't a little bit excited for this one to finally kick off in November. Let's just hope that the release date sticks this time.

Are you still excited for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road? Let us know in the comments.