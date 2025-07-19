After multiple delays, Level-5 has announced it will be delaying its upcoming title Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road again.

Instead of the previous August release date, it's now been pushed back to 13th November 2025 for the Switch 2, Switch and multiple other platforms. The latest delay is apparently tied to recordings, localisation and "other related processes". Here's the scoop, via the game's official social media account:

Important Announcement Regarding the Release Date Due to the content volume exceeding our initial expectations, additional time is required for voice recording, multi-language localization, and other related processes. As we work toward the final stages of development, we have decided to adjust the release date to ensure the best possible quality.

The release date of "Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road" has been changed from August 21, 2025, to [November 13, 2025 (GMT)].



We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to all the fans who have been eagerly waiting for a long time, and truly appreciate your understanding and continued support.

You can see the video below detailing this delay and it also reiterates how development is apparently in the "final stages". The team believes this next date is when it will "finally be able to release the game".

The same video also highlights the development progress and improved features players can expect when this title does finally arrive. The team does not want to make any compromises and intends to use the extra time to further polish and enhance the overall experience.

This delay follows Level-5's launch of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, which got off to a positive start in its opening months – surpassing 1.2 million in "global cumulative sales".