Update #2 []: At EVO France this weekend, Bushiroad Games and Eighting announced the Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact DLC character Neferpitou would be released on 16th October 2025. You can check out the official trailer above, and below this is the description:
"A character with long-range attacks who excels at instantly closing the distance. If KO'd while the Aura Gauge is at 500, they can revive! After revival, various stats are boosted, making it easier to turn the tide!"
This character will be joined by three other characters in the future as part of the Season 1 DLC. Our previous update reveals the remaining characters.
Update #1 []:
At EVO 2025 this week, a new trailer for Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact Season Pass aired. It shows off the first DLC fighter Neferpitou, who will be arriving in Fall 2025.
"Characters will be added one after another, and please look forward to further excitement of HUNTER×HUNTER NEN×IMPACT."
As highlighted by Gematsu, the trailer also teases the DLC fighters Phinks Magcub, Shizuku Murasaki, and Zeno Zoldyck.