Sega and Athletic apparel brand Puma have announced a brand new limited edition Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration, which launches on 30th October 2025, all to celebrate the release of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

This collection doesn't just include the Blue Blur, either — both his sidekick Tails and Shadow the Hedgehog will be featured on much of the apparel landing in-store and online later this month.

The complete range will include a pair of Sonic-inspired Puma Inhales, pairs of Tails and Shadow-designed Puma Inverses, and a range of apparel such as matching track jacket and track pants, a hoodie, shorts, a racer shirt, cap, and waist band.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

Plus, the collab doesn't end there — those racing around in CrossWorlds will be able to get in-game decals from Puma that you can use to customise your vehicles with.

Honestly? We kind of just want the little Tails and Shadow lace shrouds. They're pretty cute and we could make them work on anything.

Well, we'll have to wait and see how much the collection will cost. For now, you can admire the press shots above and let us know what you think of everything in the comments.