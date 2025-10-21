Dragon Quest VII: Reimagined may look all cute and cosy, but fans of the original game will know that its story is pretty dark when compared to other entries in the series.

According to producer Takeshi Ichikawa in a new interview with GameSpark (thanks, Automaton), this is actually a key factor in the team's decision to bring the game back for modern platforms. Ichikawa believes that players have grown more accustomed to games with darker narratives, and so this essentially paved the way to revisit Dragon Quest VII.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

“We decided to launch the project for Dragon Quest VII Reimagined because we felt that the game’s unique atmosphere and tone would resonate especially well with players today. Back when it first came out, VII was often said to have more dark and sorrowful episodes compared to other entries in the series. "But nowadays, players are much more accustomed to games with darker stories. I believe that, through this new version, modern players will be able to feel VII’s story and the emotions of the characters even more deeply.”

Due for release on 5th February 2026 (shortly after Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on 20th January 2026), Dragon Quest VII Reimagined is a full-on remake built from the ground up with gorgeous diorama-like visuals.

While the overall story will remain unchanged, Reimagined will streamline the narrative while introducing some key gameplay enhancements.